InTiCa Systems SE Publishes 2025 Annual Report with Confirmed Figures
Amid mixed results and a challenging backdrop, the Group reports resilient cash flow, a solid order book and cautious guidance for 2026.
Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
- 2025 group sales: €68.5 million (-3.0% YoY); Mobility up 10.9% to €61.2m, Industry & Infrastructure down 53.1% to €7.2m.
- Profitability: EBIT negative €‑1.5m (2024: €‑0.6m); EBITDA €5.0m (‑18% YoY); net loss €2.3m; EPS €‑0.53.
- Cash flow and financing: operating cash flow €8.6m (2024: €6.2m); cash and cash equivalents €1.0m at year‑end; undrawn overdraft facilities €5.5m; equity ratio 32.1%.
- Order backlog and demand: orders on hand €79.6m as of 31 Mar 2026 (stable vs prior year); 93% of orders in Mobility; order trend has recently stabilized.
- 2026 guidance: expected sales €68.0–73.0m and EBIT €‑1.5m to €‑2.5m (EBIT margin approx. ‑2.1% to ‑3.7%); forecasts assume no further geopolitical escalation and secured financing.
- Strategy and risks: ongoing transformation/diversification into micromobility, data‑centre actuators and maritime electric drives showing early success; still exposed to macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty (e.g., Iran war), but a standstill agreement with major financiers provides temporary stability.
The price of InTiCa Systems at the time of the news was 1,9000EUR and was down -0,91 % compared with the previous day.
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