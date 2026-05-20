tZERO Launches Secondary Market for Overstock IP Token on Regulated Platform
tZERO opens secondary trading for tokenized Overstock.com IP-linked preferred stock, offering blockchain-based access to a new class of digital securities.
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- tZERO will begin accepting orders for Commercial Strategies, Inc. tokenized Series A Preferred Stock on its Securities ATS at noon on May 20, 2026, with secondary trading scheduled to start May 26, 2026.
- The tokenized securities represent monetization/participation in the Overstock.com intellectual property and were issued by Commercial Strategies, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bed Bath and Beyond, Inc.
- The securities were originally offered in a Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) primary issuance on the tZERO platform in 2025.
- Token holders are entitled to an annual pro rata dividend derived from 1% of net sales from Overstock.com, subject to lawful ability to pay and declaration.
- tZERO’s regulated ATS and broker‑dealer infrastructure combine blockchain-based settlement with SEC/FINRA-registered oversight to provide a venue for secondary trading, liquidity, and price discovery for tokenized assets.
- The announcement includes investor warnings: these digital asset securities carry substantial risks (no guaranteed returns, potential lack of SIPA protections for some digital asset securities, and risks of fraud, manipulation, theft, and loss) and is not investment advice.
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