Commerzbank Shareholders Approve All Agenda Items at AGM
Commerzbank’s AGM underscored strong investor confidence, backing “Momentum 2030”, a higher dividend, robust buybacks and solid governance with overwhelming majorities.
Foto: Frank Rumpenhorst - dpa
- Commerzbank’s Annual General Meeting approved all agenda items and reaffirmed shareholder support for the “Momentum 2030” strategy.
- Dividend for the 2025 financial year approved at €1.10 per share (2024: €0.65), representing roughly €1.2 billion; resolution passed with 99.88% majority.
- Combined shareholder returns for 2025 total about €2.7 billion (≈€1.2bn dividend + ≈€1.5bn already completed buybacks), equal to 100% of net result before restructuring expenses and after AT1 coupon payments.
- AGM authorised further share buybacks (authorisations passed with 96.25% and 97.79% majorities), permitting acquisitions up to 10% of share capital; buybacks remain subject to ECB and Finance Agency approval.
- Management and Supervisory Board actions were ratified by large majorities (Board of Managing Directors: ~99.58–99.64%; Supervisory Board: ~98.36–99.64%).
- Remuneration report for management and the Supervisory Board for 2025 was approved with 91.28% support; bank plans to continuously increase capital return and target a dividend share of at least 50% going forward.
The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at Commerzbank is on 20.05.2026.
The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 37,21EUR and was up +2,65 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 37,12EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,24 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 24.746,50PKT (+1,71 %).
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