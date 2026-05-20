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    Commerzbank Shareholders Approve All Agenda Items at AGM

    Commerzbank’s AGM underscored strong investor confidence, backing “Momentum 2030”, a higher dividend, robust buybacks and solid governance with overwhelming majorities.

    Commerzbank Shareholders Approve All Agenda Items at AGM
    Foto: Frank Rumpenhorst - dpa
    • Commerzbank’s Annual General Meeting approved all agenda items and reaffirmed shareholder support for the “Momentum 2030” strategy.
    • Dividend for the 2025 financial year approved at €1.10 per share (2024: €0.65), representing roughly €1.2 billion; resolution passed with 99.88% majority.
    • Combined shareholder returns for 2025 total about €2.7 billion (≈€1.2bn dividend + ≈€1.5bn already completed buybacks), equal to 100% of net result before restructuring expenses and after AT1 coupon payments.
    • AGM authorised further share buybacks (authorisations passed with 96.25% and 97.79% majorities), permitting acquisitions up to 10% of share capital; buybacks remain subject to ECB and Finance Agency approval.
    • Management and Supervisory Board actions were ratified by large majorities (Board of Managing Directors: ~99.58–99.64%; Supervisory Board: ~98.36–99.64%).
    • Remuneration report for management and the Supervisory Board for 2025 was approved with 91.28% support; bank plans to continuously increase capital return and target a dividend share of at least 50% going forward.

    The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at Commerzbank is on 20.05.2026.

    The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 37,21EUR and was up +2,65 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 37,12EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,24 % since publication.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 24.746,50PKT (+1,71 %).


    Commerzbank

    +2,34 %
    +4,40 %
    +3,24 %
    +7,35 %
    +43,22 %
    +272,84 %
    +470,43 %
    +398,84 %
    -59,66 %
    ISIN:DE000CBK1001WKN:CBK100
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    Commerzbank Shareholders Approve All Agenda Items at AGM Commerzbank’s AGM underscored strong investor confidence, backing “Momentum 2030”, a higher dividend, robust buybacks and solid governance with overwhelming majorities.
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