Commerzbank Shareholders Approve All Agenda Items at AGM

Commerzbank’s Annual General Meeting approved all agenda items and reaffirmed shareholder support for the “Momentum 2030” strategy.

Dividend for the 2025 financial year approved at €1.10 per share (2024: €0.65), representing roughly €1.2 billion; resolution passed with 99.88% majority.

Combined shareholder returns for 2025 total about €2.7 billion (≈€1.2bn dividend + ≈€1.5bn already completed buybacks), equal to 100% of net result before restructuring expenses and after AT1 coupon payments.

AGM authorised further share buybacks (authorisations passed with 96.25% and 97.79% majorities), permitting acquisitions up to 10% of share capital; buybacks remain subject to ECB and Finance Agency approval.

Management and Supervisory Board actions were ratified by large majorities (Board of Managing Directors: ~99.58–99.64%; Supervisory Board: ~98.36–99.64%).

Remuneration report for management and the Supervisory Board for 2025 was approved with 91.28% support; bank plans to continuously increase capital return and target a dividend share of at least 50% going forward.

The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at Commerzbank is on 20.05.2026.

The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 37,21EUR and was up +2,65 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 37,12EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,24 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 24.746,50PKT (+1,71 %).





