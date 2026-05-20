AT&S Austria Technology & Systemtechnik Expands AI Substrate Capacity

AT&S is expanding its capacity for manufacturing AI substrates due to increasing demand from a key customer

The expansion will take place at the Chongqing location in China and involves high double-digit million euro investments

The investments will be fully financed through long-term customer agreements

The company expects a positive EBIT impact in the high double-digit million euro range for the fiscal year 2026/27

AT&S is a leading global manufacturer of high-end IC substrates and printed circuit boards, serving industries like AI, automotive, aerospace, and medical

The company operates production sites in Austria, China, Malaysia, and India, with a European R&D and IC substrate production center in Leoben

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik is on 21.05.2026.

The price of AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik at the time of the news was 104,60EUR and was up +1,75 % compared with the previous day.





