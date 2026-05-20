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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
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    AT&S Austria Technology & Systemtechnik Expands AI Substrate Capacity

    AT&S is ramping up AI substrate production in China, backed by long-term customer deals and major investments, aiming for strong earnings growth by 2026/27.

    AT&S Austria Technology & Systemtechnik Expands AI Substrate Capacity
    Foto: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
    • AT&S is expanding its capacity for manufacturing AI substrates due to increasing demand from a key customer
    • The expansion will take place at the Chongqing location in China and involves high double-digit million euro investments
    • The investments will be fully financed through long-term customer agreements
    • The company expects a positive EBIT impact in the high double-digit million euro range for the fiscal year 2026/27
    • AT&S is a leading global manufacturer of high-end IC substrates and printed circuit boards, serving industries like AI, automotive, aerospace, and medical
    • The company operates production sites in Austria, China, Malaysia, and India, with a European R&D and IC substrate production center in Leoben

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik is on 21.05.2026.

    The price of AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik at the time of the news was 104,60EUR and was up +1,75 % compared with the previous day.


    AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik

    +1,75 %
    +20,00 %
    +43,53 %
    +132,34 %
    +591,21 %
    +317,20 %
    +304,17 %
    +946,10 %
    +647,30 %
    ISIN:AT0000969985WKN:922230
    AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





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    AT&S Austria Technology & Systemtechnik Expands AI Substrate Capacity AT&S is ramping up AI substrate production in China, backed by long-term customer deals and major investments, aiming for strong earnings growth by 2026/27.
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