AT&S Austria Technology & Systemtechnik Expands AI Substrate Capacity
AT&S is ramping up AI substrate production in China, backed by long-term customer deals and major investments, aiming for strong earnings growth by 2026/27.
Foto: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
- AT&S is expanding its capacity for manufacturing AI substrates due to increasing demand from a key customer
- The expansion will take place at the Chongqing location in China and involves high double-digit million euro investments
- The investments will be fully financed through long-term customer agreements
- The company expects a positive EBIT impact in the high double-digit million euro range for the fiscal year 2026/27
- AT&S is a leading global manufacturer of high-end IC substrates and printed circuit boards, serving industries like AI, automotive, aerospace, and medical
- The company operates production sites in Austria, China, Malaysia, and India, with a European R&D and IC substrate production center in Leoben
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik is on 21.05.2026.
The price of AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik at the time of the news was 104,60EUR and was up +1,75 %
compared with the previous day.
+1,75 %
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+647,30 %
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