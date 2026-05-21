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    AT&S Celebrates Record-Breaking Year and Q4 Success

    AT&S enters 2026/27 on a growth trajectory, boosting revenue, margins and capacity while sharpening efficiency and preparing major investments for its next expansion phase.

    AT&S Celebrates Record-Breaking Year and Q4 Success
    Foto: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
    • AT&S achieved a currency-adjusted revenue growth of 33% in Q4 2025/26 and 21% for the full financial year 2025/26, reaching €1.8 billion
    • The company reported an EBITDA of €120 million in Q4 2025/26 with a margin of 25.4%, and €418 million for the full year with a margin of 23.3%
    • AT&S recorded a positive net profit of €14 million in Q4 2025/26 and a full-year profit of €-25.6 million, with a focus on cost optimization and efficiency programs
    • The company plans to expand capacity in Chongqing, China, investing in high-end IC substrates to meet growing demand, with expected positive EBIT impact in 2026/27
    • For 2026/27, AT&S forecasts currency-adjusted revenue growth of 30–35%, an EBITDA margin of 25–29%, and CAPEX of approximately €400 million
    • The company intends to issue a hybrid bond of up to €500 million in 2026 to strengthen its capital base and finance growth initiatives

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik is on 21.05.2026.


    AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik

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    +7,02 %
    +22,40 %
    +112,99 %
    +547,13 %
    +289,49 %
    +282,33 %
    +865,64 %
    +705,17 %
    ISIN:AT0000969985WKN:922230
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    AT&S Celebrates Record-Breaking Year and Q4 Success AT&S enters 2026/27 on a growth trajectory, boosting revenue, margins and capacity while sharpening efficiency and preparing major investments for its next expansion phase.
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