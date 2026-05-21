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    STRABAG SE Reports Strong 2026 Q3 Growth Despite Weather Challenges

    STRABAG starts 2026 on solid ground: rising output, a record order backlog, new mega-contracts and a growing workforce underpin its confident guidance for the year ahead.

    STRABAG SE Reports Strong 2026 Q3 Growth Despite Weather Challenges
    • Output increased by 4% to €3.87 billion in Q1 2026 despite adverse weather conditions
    • Order backlog grew by 18% year-on-year to €33.1 billion, with significant growth in the Americas, Austria, Czech Republic, and Germany
    • The company confirms its 2026 guidance: approximately €22 billion in output and an EBIT margin of 5.0%–5.5%
    • The workforce increased by 2% to around 78,151 employees, mainly in Poland, Germany, and the Czech Republic
    • Major new contracts included mining projects in Chile (€800 million) and infrastructure projects in Central Europe, supporting backlog growth
    • Despite challenges, STRABAG maintains a positive outlook for 2026, expecting 8% growth in output and stable profit margins

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at STRABAG is on 28.08.2026.


    STRABAG

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    +70,08 %
    ISIN:AT000000STR1WKN:A0M23V
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    STRABAG SE Reports Strong 2026 Q3 Growth Despite Weather Challenges STRABAG starts 2026 on solid ground: rising output, a record order backlog, new mega-contracts and a growing workforce underpin its confident guidance for the year ahead.
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