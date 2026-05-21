STRABAG SE Reports Strong 2026 Q3 Growth Despite Weather Challenges
STRABAG starts 2026 on solid ground: rising output, a record order backlog, new mega-contracts and a growing workforce underpin its confident guidance for the year ahead.
- Output increased by 4% to €3.87 billion in Q1 2026 despite adverse weather conditions
- Order backlog grew by 18% year-on-year to €33.1 billion, with significant growth in the Americas, Austria, Czech Republic, and Germany
- The company confirms its 2026 guidance: approximately €22 billion in output and an EBIT margin of 5.0%–5.5%
- The workforce increased by 2% to around 78,151 employees, mainly in Poland, Germany, and the Czech Republic
- Major new contracts included mining projects in Chile (€800 million) and infrastructure projects in Central Europe, supporting backlog growth
- Despite challenges, STRABAG maintains a positive outlook for 2026, expecting 8% growth in output and stable profit margins
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at STRABAG is on 28.08.2026.
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