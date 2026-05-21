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    NFON Boosts AI Business Communication, Confirms Growth Outlook

    NFON enters 2026 with resilient recurring revenues but softer earnings and seat numbers, as AI investments and its NFON Next 2027 strategy shape the company’s next growth phase.

    NFON Boosts AI Business Communication, Confirms Growth Outlook
    Foto: Kirill Sh - Unsplash
    • NFON AG reported a total revenue of EUR 21.6 million in Q1 2026, a slight decrease from EUR 22.1 million in the previous year.
    • Recurring revenue was EUR 20.2 million, representing approximately 94% of total revenue, indicating a stable and predictable business model.
    • The company’s adjusted EBITDA was EUR 1.8 million, down from EUR 2.6 million in Q1 2025, due to investments in AI and product development.
    • The number of installed seats decreased to 641,119 from 661,349, mainly due to subdued new order intake and customer losses.
    • Revenue guidance for FY 2026 is confirmed, with expectations of low to mid single-digit percentage growth and adjusted EBITDA slightly above EUR 12 million.
    • NFON continues to focus on AI-based solutions, digital sovereignty, and strategic investments under its NFON Next 2027 program to drive future growth.

    The next important date, Financial result Q1-2026, at NFON is on 21.05.2026.

    The price of NFON at the time of the news was 3,2750EUR and was down -0,15 % compared with the previous day.
    18 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,2000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,29 % since publication.


    NFON

    -2,44 %
    -0,91 %
    -3,82 %
    -10,52 %
    -51,12 %
    -56,51 %
    -78,59 %
    -83,42 %
    ISIN:DE000A0N4N52WKN:A0N4N5
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    NFON Boosts AI Business Communication, Confirms Growth Outlook NFON enters 2026 with resilient recurring revenues but softer earnings and seat numbers, as AI investments and its NFON Next 2027 strategy shape the company’s next growth phase.
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