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    SBO: Bookings Trend Reverses in Q1 Despite Market Challenges

    SBO navigated a mixed quarter: strong booking growth and a solid balance sheet contrasted with weaker sales, lower margins, and ongoing market headwinds.

    SBO: Bookings Trend Reverses in Q1 Despite Market Challenges
    • Bookings increased to MEUR 117.6, up 18.5% quarter-over-quarter, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.2
    • Sales remained at MEUR 98.5, but were 23.7% below Q1 2025, reflecting delayed sales and market challenges
    • EBITDA decreased to MEUR 11.4, with an EBITDA margin of 11.6%, down from 20.4% in Q1 2025
    • The company’s net debt rose slightly to MEUR 82.8, while the equity ratio improved to 47.8%, indicating a strong balance sheet
    • The Precision Technology segment saw a recovery in bookings, driven by demand for high-precision components, but sales and EBIT declined due to market conditions
    • SBO confirmed its strategic focus on diversification, expansion into new markets like geothermal and additive manufacturing, and expects a recovery in the second half of 2026 despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainties

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment is on 21.05.2026.


    Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment

    -0,07 %
    +1,18 %
    -2,55 %
    -2,75 %
    +5,03 %
    -34,99 %
    -6,58 %
    -36,00 %
    +210,66 %
    ISIN:AT0000946652WKN:907391
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    SBO: Bookings Trend Reverses in Q1 Despite Market Challenges SBO navigated a mixed quarter: strong booking growth and a solid balance sheet contrasted with weaker sales, lower margins, and ongoing market headwinds.
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