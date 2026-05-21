SBO: Bookings Trend Reverses in Q1 Despite Market Challenges

Bookings increased to MEUR 117.6, up 18.5% quarter-over-quarter, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.2

Sales remained at MEUR 98.5, but were 23.7% below Q1 2025, reflecting delayed sales and market challenges

EBITDA decreased to MEUR 11.4, with an EBITDA margin of 11.6%, down from 20.4% in Q1 2025

The company’s net debt rose slightly to MEUR 82.8, while the equity ratio improved to 47.8%, indicating a strong balance sheet

The Precision Technology segment saw a recovery in bookings, driven by demand for high-precision components, but sales and EBIT declined due to market conditions

SBO confirmed its strategic focus on diversification, expansion into new markets like geothermal and additive manufacturing, and expects a recovery in the second half of 2026 despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainties

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment is on 21.05.2026.



