SBO: Bookings Trend Reverses in Q1 Despite Market Challenges
SBO navigated a mixed quarter: strong booking growth and a solid balance sheet contrasted with weaker sales, lower margins, and ongoing market headwinds.
- Bookings increased to MEUR 117.6, up 18.5% quarter-over-quarter, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.2
- Sales remained at MEUR 98.5, but were 23.7% below Q1 2025, reflecting delayed sales and market challenges
- EBITDA decreased to MEUR 11.4, with an EBITDA margin of 11.6%, down from 20.4% in Q1 2025
- The company’s net debt rose slightly to MEUR 82.8, while the equity ratio improved to 47.8%, indicating a strong balance sheet
- The Precision Technology segment saw a recovery in bookings, driven by demand for high-precision components, but sales and EBIT declined due to market conditions
- SBO confirmed its strategic focus on diversification, expansion into new markets like geothermal and additive manufacturing, and expects a recovery in the second half of 2026 despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainties
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment is on 21.05.2026.
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