Vienna Airport (VIE) Reports Strong Q1 2026 Growth: Revenue +6.1%, Profit +5.3%, Passengers +5.3%

Q1/2026 financials: revenue +6.1% to €239.6m; EBITDA +8.2% to €87.9m; EBIT +11.6% to €54.4m; Group net profit up 5.3% to €42.0m.

Q1 passenger traffic: Flughafen Wien Group 8,348,017 travellers (+5.3%); Vienna Airport 6,112,819 travellers (+1.6%); average seat load factor 77.1% (+3.2 percentage points).

January–April 2026 trend: Vienna Airport passengers down 1.5% to 8,691,493, while the Group rose 2.9% to 12,023,437; April saw Vienna down 8.2% due to earlier Easter timing and lower low-cost carrier capacity.

2026 guidance: Group revenue ≈ €1,050m, EBITDA ≈ €415m, Group net profit before minorities ≈ €210m; passenger guidance unchanged at ~41.5m for the Group and ≈30m for Vienna Airport.

Investment and infrastructure: approx. €1.5bn planned for Vienna and Malta by 2030; major projects include Terminal 3 Southern Expansion (commissioning Q2/2027), new Office Park 4 NEXT (17,000 m²) and continued AirportCity development; Q1 CAPEX €85.8m and 2026 investments forecast ≈ €330m.

Risks and measures: capacity cuts by low-cost carriers and geopolitical uncertainty (Middle East, Ukraine) weigh on Vienna traffic; company urges reduction of the air travel levy and cites cost‑saving measures that helped keep 2026 guidance stable.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Vienna International Airport is on 21.05.2026.

The price of Vienna International Airport at the time of the news was 48,95EUR and was down -0,10 % compared with the previous day.





