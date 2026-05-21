🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern   🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsVienna International Airport AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Vienna International Airport
    49 Aufrufe 49 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Vienna Airport (VIE) Reports Strong Q1 2026 Growth: Revenue +6.1%, Profit +5.3%, Passengers +5.3%

    Strong Q1 2026 results, resilient passenger volumes and ambitious investments set the stage for Vienna Airport Group’s next phase of profitable growth.

    Vienna Airport (VIE) Reports Strong Q1 2026 Growth: Revenue +6.1%, Profit +5.3%, Passengers +5.3%
    Foto: Tang Yi - picture alliance / Xinhua News Agency
    • Q1/2026 financials: revenue +6.1% to €239.6m; EBITDA +8.2% to €87.9m; EBIT +11.6% to €54.4m; Group net profit up 5.3% to €42.0m.
    • Q1 passenger traffic: Flughafen Wien Group 8,348,017 travellers (+5.3%); Vienna Airport 6,112,819 travellers (+1.6%); average seat load factor 77.1% (+3.2 percentage points).
    • January–April 2026 trend: Vienna Airport passengers down 1.5% to 8,691,493, while the Group rose 2.9% to 12,023,437; April saw Vienna down 8.2% due to earlier Easter timing and lower low-cost carrier capacity.
    • 2026 guidance: Group revenue ≈ €1,050m, EBITDA ≈ €415m, Group net profit before minorities ≈ €210m; passenger guidance unchanged at ~41.5m for the Group and ≈30m for Vienna Airport.
    • Investment and infrastructure: approx. €1.5bn planned for Vienna and Malta by 2030; major projects include Terminal 3 Southern Expansion (commissioning Q2/2027), new Office Park 4 NEXT (17,000 m²) and continued AirportCity development; Q1 CAPEX €85.8m and 2026 investments forecast ≈ €330m.
    • Risks and measures: capacity cuts by low-cost carriers and geopolitical uncertainty (Middle East, Ukraine) weigh on Vienna traffic; company urges reduction of the air travel levy and cites cost‑saving measures that helped keep 2026 guidance stable.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Vienna International Airport is on 21.05.2026.

    The price of Vienna International Airport at the time of the news was 48,95EUR and was down -0,10 % compared with the previous day.


    Vienna International Airport

    -0,41 %
    -2,00 %
    -5,60 %
    -11,73 %
    -10,44 %
    +14,92 %
    +60,33 %
    +94,73 %
    +32,24 %
    ISIN:AT00000VIE62WKN:A2AMK9
    Vienna International Airport direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Vienna Airport (VIE) Reports Strong Q1 2026 Growth: Revenue +6.1%, Profit +5.3%, Passengers +5.3% Strong Q1 2026 results, resilient passenger volumes and ambitious investments set the stage for Vienna Airport Group’s next phase of profitable growth.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Bonus Aktion: Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt! Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     