Almonty Industries, elf Beauty & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Marion Stolzenwald - Gerresheimer AG
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|OHB
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|SalesCloser Technologies
|📰
|🥉
|Enhanced Group Registered (A)
|📰
|Xiaomi
|💬
|📰
|Commerzbank
|💬
|📰
|American Tungsten & Antimony
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|132
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Gerresheimer
|27
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|POET Technologies
|23
|💬
|📰
|Atos
|22
|💬
|📰
|Vonovia
|22
|💬
|📰
|NVIDIA
|21
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|elf Beauty
|+8,67 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Applied Digital Corporation
|+8,24 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Hyperliquid Strategies
|+7,91 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Apex Critical Metals Registered
|-5,48 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Rocket Lab Corporation
|-7,11 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Intuit
|-13,45 %
|💬
|📰
OHB
Wochenperformance: +42,97 %
Wochenperformance: +42,97 %
Platz 1
SalesCloser Technologies
Wochenperformance: -2,37 %
Wochenperformance: -2,37 %
Platz 2
Enhanced Group Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +34,40 %
Wochenperformance: +34,40 %
Platz 3
Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: -6,68 %
Wochenperformance: -6,68 %
Platz 4
Commerzbank
Wochenperformance: -0,30 %
Wochenperformance: -0,30 %
Platz 5
American Tungsten & Antimony
Wochenperformance: -16,99 %
Wochenperformance: -16,99 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -8,17 %
Wochenperformance: -8,17 %
Platz 7
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -2,19 %
Wochenperformance: -2,19 %
Platz 8
POET Technologies
Wochenperformance: +3,91 %
Wochenperformance: +3,91 %
Platz 9
Atos
Wochenperformance: +10,97 %
Wochenperformance: +10,97 %
Platz 10
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: +1,39 %
Wochenperformance: +1,39 %
Platz 11
NVIDIA
Wochenperformance: -1,59 %
Wochenperformance: -1,59 %
Platz 12
elf Beauty
Wochenperformance: +4,12 %
Wochenperformance: +4,12 %
Platz 13
Applied Digital Corporation
Wochenperformance: -4,42 %
Wochenperformance: -4,42 %
Platz 14
Hyperliquid Strategies
Wochenperformance: +42,45 %
Wochenperformance: +42,45 %
Platz 15
Apex Critical Metals Registered
Wochenperformance: -23,95 %
Wochenperformance: -23,95 %
Platz 16
Rocket Lab Corporation
Wochenperformance: +2,27 %
Wochenperformance: +2,27 %
Platz 17
Intuit
Wochenperformance: -10,87 %
Wochenperformance: -10,87 %
Platz 18
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