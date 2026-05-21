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    Nabaltec AG Q1 2026 Results & Outlook: Revenue Growth Expected from Q2

    Nabaltec’s first quarter 2026 results reveal softer earnings but robust momentum in key battery-related products, setting the stage for cautious growth amid rising costs.

    Nabaltec AG Q1 2026 Results & Outlook: Revenue Growth Expected from Q2
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Nabaltec AG reported first quarter 2026 revenues of EUR 53.2 million, a 2.7% decrease compared to the previous year.
    • Operating profit (EBIT) for Q1 2026 was EUR 2.7 million with an EBIT margin of 5.2%, down from EUR 4.1 million in Q1 2025.
    • Revenues from the viscosity optimized hydrates product range increased by 28.0%, benefiting from the growing importance of thermal management in lithium-ion batteries.
    • The "Functional Fillers" segment generated EUR 39.4 million, a slight decline of 2.1%, while the "Specialty Aluminas" segment decreased by 4.6% to EUR 13.8 million.
    • Nabaltec expects a gradual revenue growth of 4% to 6% in 2026, with an EBIT margin forecast of 5% to 7%, despite challenging market conditions.
    • The company anticipates increased material costs, especially for energy, and higher depreciation and amortization to impact profit margins in 2026.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at Nabaltec is on 21.05.2026.

    The price of Nabaltec at the time of the news was 10,575EUR and was down -2,53 % compared with the previous day.


    Nabaltec

    -1,84 %
    +1,86 %
    +0,92 %
    -9,13 %
    -29,81 %
    -48,10 %
    -67,98 %
    -19,59 %
    -40,83 %
    ISIN:DE000A0KPPR7WKN:A0KPPR
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    Nabaltec AG Q1 2026 Results & Outlook: Revenue Growth Expected from Q2 Nabaltec’s first quarter 2026 results reveal softer earnings but robust momentum in key battery-related products, setting the stage for cautious growth amid rising costs.
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