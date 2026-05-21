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    Metlen Energy & Metals PLC Shares Key AGM Update

    At its 21 May 2026 AGM in Athens, the Group reports a strong Q1, confirms record 2026 ambitions and reiterates its path toward €2bn medium-term EBITDA.

    Metlen Energy & Metals PLC Shares Key AGM Update
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • AGM held 21 May 2026 at 11:00 EEST (09:00 BST) at 8 Artemidos Str., Maroussi, Athens, Greece.
    • Announcement is designated as inside information under EU MAR and UK MAR.
    • Q1 2026 trading update: strong start to the year with solid momentum across Energy, Metals and Infrastructure and ongoing execution of its strategic investment programme.
    • 2026 outlook: expects record turnover and full-year EBITDA recovery to €1.0bn–€1.15bn.
    • Medium-term target: remains committed to an EBITDA target of €2.0bn.
    • Strategic focus: disciplined execution across Energy and Metals while advancing opportunities in Infrastructure, defence and circular metals.






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    Metlen Energy & Metals PLC Shares Key AGM Update At its 21 May 2026 AGM in Athens, the Group reports a strong Q1, confirms record 2026 ambitions and reiterates its path toward €2bn medium-term EBITDA.
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