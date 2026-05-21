Audius Reports Record Growth in Q1 2026 Across All Metrics
In Q1 2026, the company delivered powerful growth, sharply higher earnings, and a record order backlog, underscoring its strong global momentum in digital services.
Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
- Total revenue increased by 43.7% to EUR 28.3 million in Q1 2026
- EBITDA grew by 87.5% to EUR 1.5 million, and EBIT increased by 300% to EUR 0.8 million
- Organic growth reached approximately 17%, supported by acquisitions made in the previous year
- Order backlog as of March 31, 2026, rose significantly to EUR 97.2 million from EUR 76.9 million
- Full-year forecasts confirm revenue of over EUR 125 million and EBITDA of more than EUR 10 million
- The company operates globally with around 900 employees, focusing on IT services, software, cloud solutions, and 5G network development
The next important date, Roadshow, at audius is on 31.05.2026.
The price of audius at the time of the news was 13,700EUR and was down -0,36 % compared with the previous day.
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