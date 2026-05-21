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    PNE Launches New Bond to Strengthen and Optimize Its Financing Structure

    PNE AG is launching a new corporate bond of up to EUR 65 million, offering attractive interest rates and an early refinancing of its 2022/2027 bond.

    PNE Launches New Bond to Strengthen and Optimize Its Financing Structure
    Foto: PNE AG
    • PNE AG plans to issue a new corporate bond with a target volume of up to EUR 65 million and a term from June 2026 to June 2031.
    • The bond will have an attractive interest rate range of 6.750% to 7.750%, with the final rate to be determined in June 2026.
    • The issuance aims to refinance the existing 2022/2027 bond early and improve the company's debt maturity structure.
    • The bond offer is targeted at institutional and retail investors in Germany, Austria, and Luxembourg, with subscription periods in May and June 2026.
    • An exchange offer for holders of the 2022/2027 bond is planned, allowing them to swap into the new bond and receive a cash settlement of EUR 12.50 per exchanged bond.
    • PNE AG has a strong track record as a bond issuer, with increased EBITDA from power generation since its last bond issuance, supporting its growth and project development activities.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at PNE is on 13.08.2026.

    The price of PNE at the time of the news was 10,130EUR and was up +1,40 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.629,30PKT (+0,63 %).


    PNE

    0,00 %
    +3,03 %
    +13,71 %
    +17,78 %
    -34,61 %
    -31,06 %
    +32,89 %
    +323,08 %
    +247,36 %
    ISIN:DE000A0JBPG2WKN:A0JBPG
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    PNE Launches New Bond to Strengthen and Optimize Its Financing Structure PNE AG is launching a new corporate bond of up to EUR 65 million, offering attractive interest rates and an early refinancing of its 2022/2027 bond.
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