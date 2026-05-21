PNE Launches New Bond to Strengthen and Optimize Its Financing Structure

PNE AG plans to issue a new corporate bond with a target volume of up to EUR 65 million and a term from June 2026 to June 2031.

The bond will have an attractive interest rate range of 6.750% to 7.750%, with the final rate to be determined in June 2026.

The issuance aims to refinance the existing 2022/2027 bond early and improve the company's debt maturity structure.

The bond offer is targeted at institutional and retail investors in Germany, Austria, and Luxembourg, with subscription periods in May and June 2026.

An exchange offer for holders of the 2022/2027 bond is planned, allowing them to swap into the new bond and receive a cash settlement of EUR 12.50 per exchanged bond.

PNE AG has a strong track record as a bond issuer, with increased EBITDA from power generation since its last bond issuance, supporting its growth and project development activities.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at PNE is on 13.08.2026.

The price of PNE at the time of the news was 10,130EUR and was up +1,40 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.629,30PKT (+0,63 %).





