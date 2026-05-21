MeVis Medical Results & EUR/USD Outlook: 2025/26 Forecast Update

MeVis Medical Solutions AG reported a revenue of €7.86 million for the first half of 2025/2026, down from €8.44 million the previous year.

EBIT decreased significantly from €1.85 million to €0.16 million due to lower revenue and higher personnel expenses from consolidating MeVis Breast Care GmbH & Co. KG.

The company is adjusting its full-year forecast, now expecting revenue between €16.5 million and €17.0 million, slightly lower than the previous forecast of €17.5 million to €18.0 million.

The revised forecast anticipates EBIT between €0.5 million and €1.0 million, down from the previous estimate of €1.0 million to €1.5 million.

The revenue outlook is affected by subdued demand in the mammography sector for Hologic and delayed lung cancer screening implementation in Germany.

The company expects a stable exchange rate of 1.16 USD/EUR for the fiscal year.

The price of EUR/USD at the time of the news was 1,16050USD and was down -0,17 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,15955USD this corresponds to a minus of -0,08 % since publication.





