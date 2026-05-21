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    MeVis Medical Results & EUR/USD Outlook: 2025/26 Forecast Update

    MeVis Medical Solutions faces a challenging first half, as weaker demand, rising costs and revised forecasts reshape the company’s outlook for 2025/2026.

    MeVis Medical Results & EUR/USD Outlook: 2025/26 Forecast Update
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • MeVis Medical Solutions AG reported a revenue of €7.86 million for the first half of 2025/2026, down from €8.44 million the previous year.
    • EBIT decreased significantly from €1.85 million to €0.16 million due to lower revenue and higher personnel expenses from consolidating MeVis Breast Care GmbH & Co. KG.
    • The company is adjusting its full-year forecast, now expecting revenue between €16.5 million and €17.0 million, slightly lower than the previous forecast of €17.5 million to €18.0 million.
    • The revised forecast anticipates EBIT between €0.5 million and €1.0 million, down from the previous estimate of €1.0 million to €1.5 million.
    • The revenue outlook is affected by subdued demand in the mammography sector for Hologic and delayed lung cancer screening implementation in Germany.
    • The company expects a stable exchange rate of 1.16 USD/EUR for the fiscal year.

    The price of EUR/USD at the time of the news was 1,16050USD and was down -0,17 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,15955USD this corresponds to a minus of -0,08 % since publication.


    EUR/USD

    -0,29 %
    -0,44 %
    -1,03 %
    -1,47 %
    +2,57 %
    +7,50 %
    -4,59 %
    +3,61 %
    +20,23 %
    ISIN:EU0009652759WKN:965275





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    MeVis Medical Results & EUR/USD Outlook: 2025/26 Forecast Update MeVis Medical Solutions faces a challenging first half, as weaker demand, rising costs and revised forecasts reshape the company’s outlook for 2025/2026.
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