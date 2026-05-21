SAF-HOLLAND AGM Approves Resolutions, Shares Buyback & EUR 0.65 Dividend

Annual General Meeting approved all management proposals; about 75 shareholders attended, representing 64.2% of share capital.

Dividend of EUR 0.65 per share for the 2025 fiscal year was approved (approximately a 57% payout ratio).

Share buyback authorization renewed to repurchase up to 10% of share capital, valid until May 20, 2028.

Company completed strategic measures in 2025: full acquisition of Haldex India, production expansions in Düzce (Türkiye) and Rowlett (USA), SAP S/4HANA rollout, and a group-wide efficiency program.

CEO Alexander Geis emphasized resilience, solid profitability, and positioning the company “Prepared for tomorrow.”

SAF‑HOLLAND is a leading chassis-component supplier with ~5,600 employees and roughly EUR 1.73 billion in sales in 2025; listed on the Frankfurt Prime Standard (SDAX).

The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at SAF-HOLLAND is on 21.05.2026.

The price of SAF-HOLLAND at the time of the news was 19,120EUR and was down -0,73 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.466,99PKT (-0,25 %).





