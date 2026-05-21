🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern   🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSAF-HOLLAND AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu SAF-HOLLAND
    45 Aufrufe 45 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    SAF-HOLLAND AGM Approves Resolutions, Shares Buyback & EUR 0.65 Dividend

    At its 2025 AGM, SAF-HOLLAND confirmed strong results, a solid dividend, renewed buyback powers and key strategic milestones, underscoring its resilience and future-ready position.

    SAF-HOLLAND AGM Approves Resolutions, Shares Buyback & EUR 0.65 Dividend
    Foto: SAF Holland
    • Annual General Meeting approved all management proposals; about 75 shareholders attended, representing 64.2% of share capital.
    • Dividend of EUR 0.65 per share for the 2025 fiscal year was approved (approximately a 57% payout ratio).
    • Share buyback authorization renewed to repurchase up to 10% of share capital, valid until May 20, 2028.
    • Company completed strategic measures in 2025: full acquisition of Haldex India, production expansions in Düzce (Türkiye) and Rowlett (USA), SAP S/4HANA rollout, and a group-wide efficiency program.
    • CEO Alexander Geis emphasized resilience, solid profitability, and positioning the company “Prepared for tomorrow.”
    • SAF‑HOLLAND is a leading chassis-component supplier with ~5,600 employees and roughly EUR 1.73 billion in sales in 2025; listed on the Frankfurt Prime Standard (SDAX).

    The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at SAF-HOLLAND is on 21.05.2026.

    The price of SAF-HOLLAND at the time of the news was 19,120EUR and was down -0,73 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.466,99PKT (-0,25 %).


    SAF-HOLLAND

    -1,24 %
    -2,34 %
    +5,02 %
    +0,21 %
    +16,18 %
    +39,42 %
    +50,43 %
    +77,18 %
    -32,00 %
    ISIN:DE000SAFH001WKN:SAFH00
    SAF-HOLLAND direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    SAF-HOLLAND AGM Approves Resolutions, Shares Buyback & EUR 0.65 Dividend At its 2025 AGM, SAF-HOLLAND confirmed strong results, a solid dividend, renewed buyback powers and key strategic milestones, underscoring its resilience and future-ready position.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Bonus Aktion: Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt! Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     