DAX, D-Wave Quantum & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|D-Wave Quantum
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Eutelsat Communications
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|OHB
|💬
|📰
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|💬
|📰
|Alaska Energy Metals Corporation
|💬
|📰
|Aguia Resources
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|297
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|67
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|NVIDIA
|38
|💬
|📰
|Smartbroker Holding
|25
|💬
|📰
|Atos
|24
|💬
|📰
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|22
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|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|D-Wave Quantum
|+25,75 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Rigetti Computing
|+24,62 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Alfen
|+22,52 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|UBISOFT Entertainment
|-14,42 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Borr Drilling
|-15,41 %
|📰
|🟥
|Intuit
|-20,41 %
|💬
|📰
D-Wave Quantum
Wochenperformance: +14,17 %
Wochenperformance: +14,17 %
Platz 1
Eutelsat Communications
Wochenperformance: +31,24 %
Wochenperformance: +31,24 %
Platz 2
OHB
Wochenperformance: +75,96 %
Wochenperformance: +75,96 %
Platz 3
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +2,22 %
Wochenperformance: +2,22 %
Platz 4
Alaska Energy Metals Corporation
Wochenperformance: -11,15 %
Wochenperformance: -11,15 %
Platz 5
Aguia Resources
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +2,59 %
Wochenperformance: +2,59 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -8,17 %
Wochenperformance: -8,17 %
Platz 8
NVIDIA
Wochenperformance: -1,59 %
Wochenperformance: -1,59 %
Platz 9
Smartbroker Holding
Wochenperformance: -3,46 %
Wochenperformance: -3,46 %
Platz 10
Atos
Wochenperformance: +10,97 %
Wochenperformance: +10,97 %
Platz 11
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +2,22 %
Wochenperformance: +2,22 %
Platz 12
D-Wave Quantum
Wochenperformance: +14,17 %
Wochenperformance: +14,17 %
Platz 13
Rigetti Computing
Wochenperformance: +15,92 %
Wochenperformance: +15,92 %
Platz 14
Alfen
Wochenperformance: +17,03 %
Wochenperformance: +17,03 %
Platz 15
UBISOFT Entertainment
Wochenperformance: -23,44 %
Wochenperformance: -23,44 %
Platz 16
Borr Drilling
Wochenperformance: -12,02 %
Wochenperformance: -12,02 %
Platz 17
Intuit
Wochenperformance: -18,04 %
Wochenperformance: -18,04 %
Platz 18
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