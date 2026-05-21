init Innovation in Traffic Systems Celebrates 25 Years with Record Highs

init innovation in traffic systems SE celebrates its 25th anniversary on the stock market, with a share price increase of over 1,000% since IPO

The company has achieved record highs in revenue, order volume, and share price, securing a contract worth around EUR 380 million, bringing total orders under contract to over EUR 1.3 billion

The Annual General Meeting approved a dividend of EUR 0.90 per share, up from EUR 0.80, with shareholders discharging the Managing Board with 99.01% approval

init's revenue is projected to increase by 15-25% in the current year to EUR 380-410 million, with operating profit (EBIT) expected to rise to EUR 38-42 million, reaching a 10% margin

The company has a strong technological leadership position, integrating AI to improve transport punctuality, passenger safety, and capacity planning, leveraging over 40 years of experience and 1,400 projects

Despite geopolitical challenges, init anticipates no significant market disruptions and remains confident in continued growth driven by digitalisation, electromobility, autonomous driving, and AI integration

The price of init innovation in traffic systems at the time of the news was 53,00EUR and was up +1,15 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 52,10EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,70 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.564,88PKT (+0,28 %).





