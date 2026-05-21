Mutares Achieves Successful Exit of Terranor Group Amid Strong Investor Demand

Mutares successfully sold its remaining 46.3% stake in Terranor Group to international institutional investors, completing its exit strategy.

The sale generated total gross proceeds of around EUR 50 million, with a return on invested capital (ROIC) well above the target range.

Mutares acquired Terranor in 2020 through a carve-out from NCC and further expanded with Danish operations in 2021, leading to strong growth and profitability.

Terranor now holds a leading market position in Nordic transport infrastructure, with a record-high order backlog and increased market share in Sweden.

The company benefits from a structural investment backlog, with Sweden increasing its road budget by 48% for 2026–2037, making Terranor a highly attractive, non-cyclical market player.

Mutares' CEO Johannes Laumann highlighted that the exit aligns with their strategy of divesting after operational turnaround, creating value and cash inflows for shareholders.

The next important date, "Annual General Meeting 2026" (Alternative: "Ordinary General Meeting 2026"; commonly abbreviated "AGM 2026."), at mutares is on 03.07.2026.

The price of mutares at the time of the news was 26,73EUR and was down -0,47 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.527,95PKT (+0,08 %).





