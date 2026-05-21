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    Ernst Russ AG Boosts 2026 Outlook Amid EUR/USD Rise

    Ernst Russ AG has raised its 2026 earnings outlook after a key vessel sale, signalling stronger profitability while keeping revenue expectations unchanged.

    Ernst Russ AG Boosts 2026 Outlook Amid EUR/USD Rise
    Foto: Aleksandr Grechanyuk - 471523012
    • On 21 May 2026 Ernst Russ AG announced an upward revision of its full-year 2026 EBIT guidance to EUR 45–55 million (previously EUR 34–44 million).
    • The company left its expected revenues unchanged at EUR 145–160 million.
    • The forecast upgrade results primarily from the sale entered into that day of the 1,710 TEU container vessel MV "EF Emira" (built 2008).
    • The revised outlook is supported by positive 2026 business performance and is based on predominantly concluded charter agreements and a planned fleet utilisation of approximately 97%.
    • The forecast assumes an unchanged economic environment, an average USD/EUR exchange rate of 1.20 for the remainder of the year, and excludes any further vessel sales.
    • Ernst Russ will publish its financial figures for the first three months of 2026 on 28 May 2026; the announcement was made as inside information under Article 17 MAR.

    The price of EUR/USD at the time of the news was 1,16250USD and did not change compared to the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,16275USD this corresponds to a plus of +0,02 % since publication.


    EUR/USD

    -0,06 %
    -0,36 %
    -0,95 %
    -1,39 %
    +2,66 %
    +7,59 %
    -4,51 %
    +3,70 %
    +20,51 %
    ISIN:EU0009652759WKN:965275





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    Ernst Russ AG Boosts 2026 Outlook Amid EUR/USD Rise Ernst Russ AG has raised its 2026 earnings outlook after a key vessel sale, signalling stronger profitability while keeping revenue expectations unchanged.
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