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    Ernst Russ AG Sells MV 'EF Emira' & Raises 2026 Guidance Amid EUR/USD Trends

    Ernst Russ AG sharpens its course for 2026, lifting EBIT guidance and reshaping its fleet as it pivots toward modern, ESG-focused tonnage and broader segment diversification.

    Ernst Russ AG Sells MV 'EF Emira' & Raises 2026 Guidance Amid EUR/USD Trends
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Ernst Russ AG raised its full-year EBIT guidance to EUR 45–55 million (previously EUR 34–44 million); revenue guidance remains EUR 145–160 million.
    • The upgrade follows the strategy-driven sale of the 1,710 TEU container vessel MV "EF Emira" (built 2008); handover is expected in Q3 2026 and the purchase price is confidential.
    • The revised forecast is supported by strong 2026 operating performance, predominantly concluded charter agreements, an assumed fleet utilization of ~97% and an average USD/EUR rate of 1.20; no further vessel sales are included.
    • The divestment is intended to free capacity for modern, ESG-compliant tonnage and to rejuvenate the fleet as part of a broader portfolio development strategy.
    • Ernst Russ is pursuing diversification across shipping segments, recently acquiring two multipurpose vessels and four intermediate-class tanker newbuildings.
    • The Three-Month Report 2026 and Q1 2026 investor presentation will be published on 28 May 2026; an earnings call/webcast will take place on 28 May 2026 at 10:30 AM CEST.

    The price of EUR/USD at the time of the news was 1,16250USD and did not change compared to the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,16264USD this corresponds to a plus of +0,01 % since publication.


    EUR/USD

    -0,14 %
    -0,46 %
    -1,05 %
    -1,49 %
    +2,55 %
    +7,48 %
    -4,61 %
    +3,59 %
    +20,42 %
    ISIN:EU0009652759WKN:965275





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    Ernst Russ AG Sells MV 'EF Emira' & Raises 2026 Guidance Amid EUR/USD Trends Ernst Russ AG sharpens its course for 2026, lifting EBIT guidance and reshaping its fleet as it pivots toward modern, ESG-focused tonnage and broader segment diversification.
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