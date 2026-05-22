Esentia's $2B Bond Debut Achieves Triple Agency Ratings
ESENTIA has taken a major step onto the global stage, debuting in international investment‑grade debt markets with a landmark US$2.0 billion notes offering.
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- ESENTIA completed a US$2.0 billion senior unsecured 144A/Reg S notes offering in two bullet tranches: US$1.0bn 6.125% due 2033 and US$1.0bn 6.500% due 2038.
- The offering was 4.5 times oversubscribed, signaling strong investor demand and a high-quality investor book.
- Proceeds were used to fully repay ~US$2.1 billion of project-level debt across four operating subsidiaries, consolidating assets into a single corporate capital structure.
- The company also established a committed US$600 million revolving credit facility to enhance financial flexibility and liquidity.
- The notes received simultaneous investment‑grade ratings with Stable outlooks from Moody’s (Baa3), S&P (BBB‑), and Fitch (BBB‑).
- The transaction marks ESENTIA’s entry into international investment‑grade corporate debt markets following its Nov 2025 IPO; its cash flows are underpinned by USD take‑or‑pay contracts and it supplies ~16% of Mexico’s daily natural gas demand.
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