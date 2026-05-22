Q1 2026 Interim Management Update: Key Insights
Julius Baer enters 2026 on a high note, posting record assets, stronger margins, and a reinforced leadership team as it targets significantly higher profits ahead.
Foto: nmann77 - stock.adobe.com
- Julius Baer Group achieved record assets under management of CHF 528 billion, driven by strong market performance and CHF 3 billion in net new money inflows.
- Operating income reached an all-time high, supported by high client activity and a gross margin increase to 90 basis points.
- The group's cost/income ratio improved to 62%, and pre-tax profit margin increased to 32 basis points, reflecting enhanced operating leverage.
- The CET1 capital ratio increased to 18.1%, and the group's capital position remains strong and highly liquid, with a total capital ratio of 24.0%.
- The Group appointed Thomas Frauenlob and Rajesh Manwani to its Executive Board, strengthening leadership in growth-focused areas.
- Despite a slowdown in client activity in April, Julius Baer expects to deliver a significantly higher net profit in the first half of 2026 compared to the same period last year.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Julius Baer Group is on 21.07.2026.
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