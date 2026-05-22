Almonty Industries, Lenovo Group & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: NVIDIA Corporation
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|D-Wave Quantum
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|AFC Energy
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|POET Technologies
|💬
|📰
|Vonovia
|💬
|📰
|American Tungsten & Antimony
|💬
|📰
|Aguia Resources
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|56
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Ballard Power Systems
|34
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|NVIDIA
|33
|💬
|📰
|Atos
|26
|💬
|📰
|Borussia Dortmund
|23
|💬
|📰
|Eutelsat Communications
|19
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Lenovo Group
|+16,69 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|MiniMax Group
|+16,44 %
|📰
|🥉
|Workday (A)
|+11,50 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|NIKKON Holdings
|-5,54 %
|📰
|🟥
|Kawasaki Heavy Industries
|-6,77 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Rakuten BankLtd.
|-11,49 %
|📰
D-Wave Quantum
Wochenperformance: +29,95 %
Wochenperformance: +29,95 %
Platz 1
AFC Energy
Wochenperformance: -5,14 %
Wochenperformance: -5,14 %
Platz 2
POET Technologies
Wochenperformance: -26,52 %
Wochenperformance: -26,52 %
Platz 3
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -2,94 %
Wochenperformance: -2,94 %
Platz 4
American Tungsten & Antimony
Wochenperformance: -14,16 %
Wochenperformance: -14,16 %
Platz 5
Aguia Resources
Wochenperformance: -13,79 %
Wochenperformance: -13,79 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +1,98 %
Wochenperformance: +1,98 %
Platz 7
Ballard Power Systems
Wochenperformance: +33,63 %
Wochenperformance: +33,63 %
Platz 8
NVIDIA
Wochenperformance: -5,07 %
Wochenperformance: -5,07 %
Platz 9
Atos
Wochenperformance: +7,81 %
Wochenperformance: +7,81 %
Platz 10
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: +2,78 %
Wochenperformance: +2,78 %
Platz 11
Eutelsat Communications
Wochenperformance: +28,26 %
Wochenperformance: +28,26 %
Platz 12
Lenovo Group
Wochenperformance: +23,95 %
Wochenperformance: +23,95 %
Platz 13
MiniMax Group
Wochenperformance: -4,32 %
Wochenperformance: -4,32 %
Platz 14
Workday (A)
Wochenperformance: +15,62 %
Wochenperformance: +15,62 %
Platz 15
NIKKON Holdings
Wochenperformance: +13,94 %
Wochenperformance: +13,94 %
Platz 16
Kawasaki Heavy Industries
Wochenperformance: -2,82 %
Wochenperformance: -2,82 %
Platz 17
Rakuten BankLtd.
Wochenperformance: -19,63 %
Wochenperformance: -19,63 %
Platz 18
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