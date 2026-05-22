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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsWolftank-Adisa Holding AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Wolftank-Adisa Holding
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    Wolftank-Adisa Holding Stabilizes in 2025, Prepares for 2026 Turnaround

    In 2025, stable sales, a clear EBITDA turnaround, and stronger cash flow laid the groundwork for ambitious growth, backed by a solid order book and GreenLead 2030.

    Wolftank-Adisa Holding Stabilizes in 2025, Prepares for 2026 Turnaround
    Foto: peopleimages - stock.adobe.com
    • 2025 sales stable at EUR 122.8m (+1.1%); reported EBITDA EUR 6.2m (5.0%) but normalized EBITDA (excl. EUR 3.6m valuation gain) was EUR 2.6m.
    • Cost and efficiency measures produced a clear operational turnaround in H2 2025: adjusted EBITDA of EUR 1.0m in Q3 and EUR 2.5m in Q4.
    • Balance sheet and cash-flow improved: net debt reduced to EUR 18.9m (2024: 24.1m), equity EUR 22.9m, and operating cash flow increased to EUR 3.8m.
    • Strong foundation with an order backlog of ~EUR 175m and the GreenLead 2030 strategy targeting expansion into battery recycling, PFAS decontamination, automated tank remediation and related areas.
    • Segment results: Environmental Services sales EUR 97.1m (EBITDA EUR 5.1m, 5.3%); Hydrogen & Renewable Energies sales EUR 25.7m (EBITDA EUR 1.1m, 4.3%); several hydrogen projects expected to be completed in 2026.
    • 2026 outlook: management expects a significant improvement—targeting ~EUR 135m sales with a 6–7% EBITDA margin (subject to geopolitical risks); medium-term targets for 2027–28 are EUR 150–175m sales and ≥10% EBITDA margin.

    The price of Wolftank-Adisa Holding at the time of the news was 4,2850EUR and was up +0,47 % compared with the previous day.
    12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,2600EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,58 % since publication.


    Wolftank-Adisa Holding

    -0,12 %
    +1,97 %
    +0,57 %
    -1,57 %
    -35,68 %
    -68,19 %
    -84,79 %
    ISIN:AT0000A25NJ6WKN:A2PBHR
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    Wolftank-Adisa Holding Stabilizes in 2025, Prepares for 2026 Turnaround In 2025, stable sales, a clear EBITDA turnaround, and stronger cash flow laid the groundwork for ambitious growth, backed by a solid order book and GreenLead 2030.
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