Gateway Real Estate AG to Restructure Bonds: Key Details

Gateway Real Estate AG announced on 22 May 2026 that it intends to restructure one of its bonds.

The affected security is the 4.25% Bond 2021–2026 (WKN A3E5QK / ISIN DE000A3E5QK1).

The proposed restructuring would extend the bond's maturity to 31 January 2028.

Bondholders will be invited to participate in a "vote without meeting" under the German Debt Securities Act (SchVG).

The formal invitation to vote will be published shortly in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger).

The announcement is disclosed as inside information under Article 17 MAR; contact: Sven Annutsch (sven.annutsch@gateway-re.de, +49 30 40 363 47 – 0).

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at Gateway Real Estate is on 30.06.2026.

The price of Gateway Real Estate at the time of the news was 0,3610EUR and was down -8,26 % compared with the previous day.





