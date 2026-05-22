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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsVerve Group Registered (A) AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Verve Group Registered (A)
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    Verve Group Registered (A) Unveils 2026 Capital Markets Day Agenda in NY

    Join Verve’s first US Capital Markets Day in New York to explore AI-driven, ID-less advertising, growth insights, and expert views on the future of predictive targeting.

    Verve Group Registered (A) Unveils 2026 Capital Markets Day Agenda in NY
    Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
    • Event on 16 June 2026, 9:00 AM–1:00 PM EDT (15:00–19:00 CET) at Citigroup Headquarters, 388 Greenwich Street, New York, with on-site attendance and a live broadcast via Verve’s Investor Relations website.
    • First-time Capital Markets Day held outside Europe, reflecting increased interest from US investors and Verve’s strong North American presence.
    • Keynote speaker: Dr. Usama Fayyad, internationally recognized expert in Data Science, AI and data-driven value creation.
    • Agenda highlights: commercial update, financial update, two Q&A sessions, and expert sessions on “Closed Loop Retail Media: The Compounding Outcome Engine” and “From Signals to Outcome: The New Rules of Predictive Targeting.”
    • Registration is open via Verve’s IR website (link in release); on-site registration and breakfast begin at 8:00 AM EDT; registration closes 1 June 2026.
    • Company snapshot: Verve is a global ad‑tech leader focused on ID‑less, AI-driven advertising; reported 2025 revenues of €551M, 5‑year revenue CAGR of 32%, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 22%; listed on Frankfurt and Nasdaq First North.

    The price of Verve Group Registered (A) at the time of the news was 1,4920EUR and was up +0,13 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.617,42PKT (+0,23 %).


    Verve Group Registered (A)

    +0,54 %
    +0,88 %
    -0,60 %
    +16,48 %
    -63,38 %
    +30,79 %
    -15,32 %
    ISIN:SE0018538068WKN:A3D3A1
    Verve Group Registered (A) direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





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    Verve Group Registered (A) Unveils 2026 Capital Markets Day Agenda in NY Join Verve’s first US Capital Markets Day in New York to explore AI-driven, ID-less advertising, growth insights, and expert views on the future of predictive targeting.
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