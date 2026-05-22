Verve Group Registered (A) Unveils 2026 Capital Markets Day Agenda in NY
Join Verve’s first US Capital Markets Day in New York to explore AI-driven, ID-less advertising, growth insights, and expert views on the future of predictive targeting.
Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
- Event on 16 June 2026, 9:00 AM–1:00 PM EDT (15:00–19:00 CET) at Citigroup Headquarters, 388 Greenwich Street, New York, with on-site attendance and a live broadcast via Verve’s Investor Relations website.
- First-time Capital Markets Day held outside Europe, reflecting increased interest from US investors and Verve’s strong North American presence.
- Keynote speaker: Dr. Usama Fayyad, internationally recognized expert in Data Science, AI and data-driven value creation.
- Agenda highlights: commercial update, financial update, two Q&A sessions, and expert sessions on “Closed Loop Retail Media: The Compounding Outcome Engine” and “From Signals to Outcome: The New Rules of Predictive Targeting.”
- Registration is open via Verve’s IR website (link in release); on-site registration and breakfast begin at 8:00 AM EDT; registration closes 1 June 2026.
- Company snapshot: Verve is a global ad‑tech leader focused on ID‑less, AI-driven advertising; reported 2025 revenues of €551M, 5‑year revenue CAGR of 32%, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 22%; listed on Frankfurt and Nasdaq First North.
The price of Verve Group Registered (A) at the time of the news was 1,4920EUR and was up +0,13 % compared with the previous
day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.617,42PKT (+0,23 %).
+0,54 %
+0,88 %
-0,60 %
+16,48 %
-63,38 %
+30,79 %
-15,32 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte