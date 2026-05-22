Verve Group Registered (A) Unveils 2026 Capital Markets Day Agenda in NY

Event on 16 June 2026, 9:00 AM–1:00 PM EDT (15:00–19:00 CET) at Citigroup Headquarters, 388 Greenwich Street, New York, with on-site attendance and a live broadcast via Verve’s Investor Relations website.

First-time Capital Markets Day held outside Europe, reflecting increased interest from US investors and Verve’s strong North American presence.

Keynote speaker: Dr. Usama Fayyad, internationally recognized expert in Data Science, AI and data-driven value creation.

Agenda highlights: commercial update, financial update, two Q&A sessions, and expert sessions on “Closed Loop Retail Media: The Compounding Outcome Engine” and “From Signals to Outcome: The New Rules of Predictive Targeting.”

Registration is open via Verve’s IR website (link in release); on-site registration and breakfast begin at 8:00 AM EDT; registration closes 1 June 2026.

Company snapshot: Verve is a global ad‑tech leader focused on ID‑less, AI-driven advertising; reported 2025 revenues of €551M, 5‑year revenue CAGR of 32%, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 22%; listed on Frankfurt and Nasdaq First North.

The price of Verve Group Registered (A) at the time of the news was 1,4920EUR and was up +0,13 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.617,42PKT (+0,23 %).





