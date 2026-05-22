PWO Shareholders Approve All Items at 2026 AGM

All agenda items were approved by shareholders at the 2026 Annual General Meeting, with approximately 65% of share capital represented.

The company announced a dividend of EUR 1.65 for the 2025 fiscal year.

PWO AG highlighted its drive-independent business model, innovative capabilities, and global "local-for-local" presence as key factors for maintaining and expanding its market position despite industry challenges.

The company confirmed its forecast for 2026 and emphasized strategic progress in sustainability, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and meet future regulatory requirements.

The AGM included resolutions on financial statements, profit allocation, discharge of the Board, remuneration report, election of auditors, and the introduction of electronic shares (e-shares).

PWO Group is a global leader in lightweight metal solutions for the mobility industry, focusing on electrification, safety, and comfort, with over 100 years of experience and 11 locations worldwide.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at PWO is on 07.08.2026.

The price of PWO at the time of the news was 25,60EUR and was down -5,19 % compared with the previous day.





