DAX, Unitika & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Florian Wiegan - picture alliance / Eibner-Pressefoto
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Sivers Semiconductors
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|NEL ASA
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|D-Wave Quantum
|💬
|📰
|Plaid Technologies
|📰
|OHB
|💬
|📰
|American Tungsten & Antimony
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|205
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|59
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Ballard Power Systems
|42
|💬
|📰
|InnoCan Pharma Corporation
|35
|💬
|📰
|Flowers Foods
|26
|💬
|📰
|Viromed Medical
|25
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Unitika
|+27,14 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Astroscale Holdings
|+19,27 %
|📰
|🥉
|Assembly Biosciences
|+18,42 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Rakuten BankLtd.
|-9,46 %
|📰
|🟥
|Futu Holdings (A) (A)
|-27,14 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|UP Fintech Holding (A) (A)
|-29,60 %
|💬
|📰
Sivers Semiconductors
Wochenperformance: +20,48 %
Wochenperformance: +20,48 %
Platz 1
NEL ASA
Wochenperformance: +20,60 %
Wochenperformance: +20,60 %
Platz 2
D-Wave Quantum
Wochenperformance: +35,73 %
Wochenperformance: +35,73 %
Platz 3
Plaid Technologies
Wochenperformance: -14,08 %
Wochenperformance: -14,08 %
Platz 4
OHB
Wochenperformance: +28,38 %
Wochenperformance: +28,38 %
Platz 5
American Tungsten & Antimony
Wochenperformance: -13,27 %
Wochenperformance: -13,27 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +3,54 %
Wochenperformance: +3,54 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +4,09 %
Wochenperformance: +4,09 %
Platz 8
Ballard Power Systems
Wochenperformance: +33,41 %
Wochenperformance: +33,41 %
Platz 9
InnoCan Pharma Corporation
Wochenperformance: -32,70 %
Wochenperformance: -32,70 %
Platz 10
Flowers Foods
Wochenperformance: +4,82 %
Wochenperformance: +4,82 %
Platz 11
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: +7,81 %
Wochenperformance: +7,81 %
Platz 12
Unitika
Wochenperformance: +16,34 %
Wochenperformance: +16,34 %
Platz 13
Astroscale Holdings
Wochenperformance: +32,04 %
Wochenperformance: +32,04 %
Platz 14
Assembly Biosciences
Wochenperformance: +1,69 %
Wochenperformance: +1,69 %
Platz 15
Rakuten BankLtd.
Wochenperformance: -20,86 %
Wochenperformance: -20,86 %
Platz 16
Futu Holdings (A) (A)
Wochenperformance: -46,89 %
Wochenperformance: -46,89 %
Platz 17
UP Fintech Holding (A) (A)
Wochenperformance: -42,80 %
Wochenperformance: -42,80 %
Platz 18
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