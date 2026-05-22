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    StartseitevorwärtsAnleihenvorwärtshep global Unternehmensanleihe 6,50 % bis 05/26 AnleihevorwärtsNachrichten zu hep global Unternehmensanleihe 6,50 % bis 05/26
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    hep global GmbH 6.50% Bonds to 05/26 Attract FH Capital for US Expansion

    FH Capital backs hep global’s U.S. expansion with flexible mezzanine funding, powering a 200 MW solar portfolio and supporting a long‑term clean‑energy growth strategy.

    hep global GmbH 6.50% Bonds to 05/26 Attract FH Capital for US Expansion
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • FH Capital provides mezzanine financing to hep global’s U.S. subsidiary (HEP Solar Holdings USA, LLC) to ensure independent funding of the company’s U.S. business.
    • Initial co‑financing covers a portfolio of 11 projects totaling 200 MW; further funding is planned to implement the U.S. pipeline and free up financing leeway for other group companies.
    • FH Capital is a leading U.S. clean‑energy private equity firm, bringing capital, an established international network and a diversified portfolio (solar module manufacturing, supply‑chain components, battery storage, project developers).
    • hep global has adjusted its U.S. strategy to focus on distributed generation—smaller, decentralized solar parks near consumption—for faster implementation and higher market demand.
    • The agreement reaffirms long‑term growth prospects in the U.S.; CEO Christian Hamann emphasized the strategic importance of the U.S. market and confidence in the company’s business model.
    • Galibier Strategic Advisors acted as financial advisor; Clarksons Securities AS and SB1 Markets AS continue to review refinancing options; hep global is a 15‑year solar specialist with ~200 employees and subsidiaries in Germany, Poland, Italy, Japan, the USA and Canada.

    The price of hep global Unternehmensanleihe 6,50 % bis 05/26 at the time of the news was 76,10EUR and was up +2,15 % compared with the previous day.


    hep global Unternehmensanleihe 6,50 % bis 05/26

    -1,35 %
    -2,67 %
    +14,96 %
    -12,31 %
    -16,09 %
    -22,75 %
    -27,08 %
    ISIN:DE000A3H3JV5WKN:A3H3JV
    hep global Unternehmensanleihe 6,50 % bis 05/26 direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





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    hep global GmbH 6.50% Bonds to 05/26 Attract FH Capital for US Expansion FH Capital backs hep global’s U.S. expansion with flexible mezzanine funding, powering a 200 MW solar portfolio and supporting a long‑term clean‑energy growth strategy.
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