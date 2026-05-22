hep global GmbH 6.50% Bonds to 05/26 Attract FH Capital for US Expansion

FH Capital provides mezzanine financing to hep global’s U.S. subsidiary (HEP Solar Holdings USA, LLC) to ensure independent funding of the company’s U.S. business.

Initial co‑financing covers a portfolio of 11 projects totaling 200 MW; further funding is planned to implement the U.S. pipeline and free up financing leeway for other group companies.

FH Capital is a leading U.S. clean‑energy private equity firm, bringing capital, an established international network and a diversified portfolio (solar module manufacturing, supply‑chain components, battery storage, project developers).

hep global has adjusted its U.S. strategy to focus on distributed generation—smaller, decentralized solar parks near consumption—for faster implementation and higher market demand.

The agreement reaffirms long‑term growth prospects in the U.S.; CEO Christian Hamann emphasized the strategic importance of the U.S. market and confidence in the company’s business model.

Galibier Strategic Advisors acted as financial advisor; Clarksons Securities AS and SB1 Markets AS continue to review refinancing options; hep global is a 15‑year solar specialist with ~200 employees and subsidiaries in Germany, Poland, Italy, Japan, the USA and Canada.

The price of hep global Unternehmensanleihe 6,50 % bis 05/26 at the time of the news was 76,10EUR and was up +2,15 % compared with the previous day.





