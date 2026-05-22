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    May 2026 Coupon & Green Bond Restructuring: Latest Update

    Photon Energy N.V. announces a planned delay of its May 2026 bond coupon as part of wider restructuring efforts aimed at stabilizing liquidity and safeguarding stakeholder interests.

    May 2026 Coupon & Green Bond Restructuring: Latest Update
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Photon Energy N.V. will postpone the coupon payment of EUR 1,282,450 due on 23 May 2026 for its Green Bond 6.5% 2021/2027 due to ongoing restructuring processes.
    • The company is evaluating its liquidity position and working on a comprehensive solution to stabilize its financial situation and protect stakeholder value.
    • A bondholders’ meeting will be convened under the German Bond Act to discuss amendments to the bond terms and allow bondholders to vote on proposals.
    • The coupon payment delay is part of the company's broader restructuring efforts to address financial challenges.
    • The company commits to providing ongoing updates to the market regarding material developments in accordance with legal and regulatory requirements.
    • The market for the company's bonds is the Quotation Board of the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Deutsche Börse AG, an unregulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.






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    May 2026 Coupon & Green Bond Restructuring: Latest Update Photon Energy N.V. announces a planned delay of its May 2026 bond coupon as part of wider restructuring efforts aimed at stabilizing liquidity and safeguarding stakeholder interests.
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