HiFS 2026: Upgrading Digital Finance Solutions to Boost Agentic Banking
At HiFS 2026 in Shanghai, Huawei unveiled bold plans to scale financial AI, launching new data, core banking, and resilience solutions to power the next era of Agentic Banking.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- HiFS 2026 opened May 23, 2026 at Huawei’s Lianqiu Lake Campus in Shanghai, where Huawei announced six key initiatives to scale financial AI and launched Financial Data Intelligence Solution 6.0, Digital CORE Solution 6.0, and upgraded resilience infrastructure.
- Huawei is pushing a hybrid AI architecture based on open‑source foundation models and a “4‑Win” ecosystem approach (customers, ISVs, SIs, Huawei), with six strategic focus areas: scenarios, architecture, engineering, data, AI infrastructure, and talent.
- Targeting high‑value use cases, Huawei and partners launched nine AI agent business solutions across four domains: intelligent interaction, efficient operations, intelligent risk control, and revenue growth to accelerate Agentic Banking.
- Financial Data Intelligence Solution 6.0 delivers a converged data‑AI platform (AI data lake for multimodal storage/compute), one‑stop data governance (with Keyrus and Sunline), and advanced data‑AI apps—e.g., hyper‑personalized marketing using 5,000+ customer tags and an AI anti‑fraud solution achieving 30 ms detection and 40× efficiency gains.
- Digital CORE Solution 6.0 upgrades core modernization with AI‑powered development (CodeArts mainframe code transpilation >90% adoption), engineering and zero‑downtime migration cuts planning/design cycles by >50%, cell‑based auto‑scaling supporting 10× traffic surges and 99.999% availability, plus cross‑platform container solutions deployed in APAC and South Africa.
- Huawei unveiled an enterprise‑grade AI computing foundation (Atlas 850E SuperPoD) and a converged general‑purpose/AI resilience architecture ("4 Zeros" and AIDC) and launched a talent program to train over 10,000 interdisciplinary “Finance + AI” experts within three years.
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