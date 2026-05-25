Almonty Industries, Harmonic & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Christophe Gateau - dpa
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Sivers Semiconductors
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Enhanced Group Registered (A)
|📰
|🥉
|Ceres Power
|💬
|📰
|Verbio
|💬
|📰
|Arafura Rare earths
|💬
|📰
|Plaid Technologies
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|27
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Borussia Dortmund
|21
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|TUI
|15
|💬
|📰
|Vonovia
|13
|💬
|📰
|freenet
|10
|💬
|📰
|NVIDIA
|8
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Harmonic
|+29,77 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Fujikura
|+14,14 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Kioxia Holdings Corporation
|+12,93 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Canadian Natural Resources
|-4,07 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Shimano
|-4,29 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Vermilion Energy
|-6,05 %
|💬
|📰
Sivers Semiconductors
Wochenperformance: +41,86 %
Wochenperformance: +41,86 %
Platz 1
Enhanced Group Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +20,57 %
Wochenperformance: +20,57 %
Platz 2
Ceres Power
Wochenperformance: +15,81 %
Wochenperformance: +15,81 %
Platz 3
Verbio
Wochenperformance: -6,25 %
Wochenperformance: -6,25 %
Platz 4
Arafura Rare earths
Wochenperformance: -11,74 %
Wochenperformance: -11,74 %
Platz 5
Plaid Technologies
Wochenperformance: -13,13 %
Wochenperformance: -13,13 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +10,45 %
Wochenperformance: +10,45 %
Platz 7
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: +3,45 %
Wochenperformance: +3,45 %
Platz 8
TUI
Wochenperformance: +7,77 %
Wochenperformance: +7,77 %
Platz 9
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -1,71 %
Wochenperformance: -1,71 %
Platz 10
freenet
Wochenperformance: -2,29 %
Wochenperformance: -2,29 %
Platz 11
NVIDIA
Wochenperformance: -2,09 %
Wochenperformance: -2,09 %
Platz 12
Harmonic
Wochenperformance: +58,14 %
Wochenperformance: +58,14 %
Platz 13
Fujikura
Wochenperformance: -0,65 %
Wochenperformance: -0,65 %
Platz 14
Kioxia Holdings Corporation
Wochenperformance: +22,29 %
Wochenperformance: +22,29 %
Platz 15
Canadian Natural Resources
Wochenperformance: -2,13 %
Wochenperformance: -2,13 %
Platz 16
Shimano
Wochenperformance: -3,51 %
Wochenperformance: -3,51 %
Platz 17
Vermilion Energy
Wochenperformance: -9,39 %
Wochenperformance: -9,39 %
Platz 18
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