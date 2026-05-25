DAX, SHT Smart High-Tech Aktiebolag Registered (B) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Sivers Semiconductors
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Alaska Energy Metals Corporation
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Ceres Power
|💬
|📰
|Spartan Metals
|💬
|📰
|Plaid Technologies
|📰
|Arafura Rare earths
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|101
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|30
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|TUI
|18
|💬
|📰
|Borussia Dortmund
|16
|💬
|📰
|Ballard Power Systems
|14
|💬
|📰
|Bitcoin
|14
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|SHT Smart High-Tech Aktiebolag Registered (B)
|+26,94 %
|📰
|🥈
|Sivers Semiconductors
|+22,01 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Fujikura
|+20,45 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Facephi Biometria
|-6,86 %
|📰
|🟥
|Unifiedpost Group
|-8,09 %
|📰
|🟥
|Kosmos Energy
|-9,58 %
|💬
|📰
Sivers Semiconductors
Wochenperformance: +65,67 %
Wochenperformance: +65,67 %
Platz 1
Alaska Energy Metals Corporation
Wochenperformance: +14,06 %
Wochenperformance: +14,06 %
Platz 2
Ceres Power
Wochenperformance: +24,10 %
Wochenperformance: +24,10 %
Platz 3
Spartan Metals
Wochenperformance: +6,70 %
Wochenperformance: +6,70 %
Platz 4
Plaid Technologies
Wochenperformance: -13,13 %
Wochenperformance: -13,13 %
Platz 5
Arafura Rare earths
Wochenperformance: -13,79 %
Wochenperformance: -13,79 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +6,91 %
Wochenperformance: +6,91 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +10,82 %
Wochenperformance: +10,82 %
Platz 8
TUI
Wochenperformance: +8,42 %
Wochenperformance: +8,42 %
Platz 9
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: +3,45 %
Wochenperformance: +3,45 %
Platz 10
Ballard Power Systems
Wochenperformance: +33,27 %
Wochenperformance: +33,27 %
Platz 11
Bitcoin
Wochenperformance: -0,13 %
Wochenperformance: -0,13 %
Platz 12
SHT Smart High-Tech Aktiebolag Registered (B)
Wochenperformance: +22,78 %
Wochenperformance: +22,78 %
Platz 13
Sivers Semiconductors
Wochenperformance: +65,67 %
Wochenperformance: +65,67 %
Platz 14
Fujikura
Wochenperformance: +4,16 %
Wochenperformance: +4,16 %
Platz 15
Facephi Biometria
Wochenperformance: -13,23 %
Wochenperformance: -13,23 %
Platz 16
Unifiedpost Group
Wochenperformance: -9,24 %
Wochenperformance: -9,24 %
Platz 17
Kosmos Energy
Wochenperformance: -15,41 %
Wochenperformance: -15,41 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte