LEM Reports Stable Revenue, Higher Profitability in 2025/26 & Strategic Review

Reported sales fell 6.3% to CHF 287.7m (broadly stable at -0.2% at constant currencies), with declines driven by CNY and USD depreciation; Automation grew strongly at +10.2% at constant rates.

Bookings rebounded to CHF 295.9m with a Q4 book-to-bill of 1.16, driven by strong momentum in Automation and Energy Distribution & High Precision (data center-related demand), with most data‑center sales expected in 2026/27.

Profitability improved materially: EBIT rose 29.2% to CHF 24.4m (EBIT margin 8.5%), and net profit increased 17.5% to CHF 9.9m (net margin 3.4%).

Free cash flow strengthened to CHF 31.7m (CHF 40.1m before restructuring cash outflows), supporting a reduction in net financial debt to CHF 59.8m and a stronger balance sheet.

“Fit for Growth” transformation delivered significant efficiency gains (SG&A down 12.0%, R&D down 23.6%), helped stabilize gross margin via pricing and supply‑chain productivity; total one‑time restructuring costs amounted to CHF 9.8m.

Board has initiated a strategic options review after interest from third parties (process at an early stage, no assurance of any outcome); LEM reconfirms mid‑term targets of 4–7% annual sales growth (constant FX) and a gradual EBIT margin increase toward 10–15%.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Lem Holding is on 26.05.2026.



