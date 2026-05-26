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    Learnd UK & Ireland Group Starts FY2026 with 63% EBITDA Growth

    learnd SE opens FY2026 with strong momentum: surging margins, sharply higher adjusted EBITDA and a clear path toward a lean, tech-driven building management platform.

    Learnd UK & Ireland Group Starts FY2026 with 63% EBITDA Growth
    Foto: peopleimages - stock.adobe.com
    • First-quarter revenue of approximately EUR 16.8 million (period ending 31 March 2026).
    • Adjusted EBITDA increased 63% year on year.
    • Total Adjusted EBITDA reached EUR 2.9 million, well ahead of the prior-year period and budget.
    • Improvement driven by stronger margins and disciplined cost management, reflecting progress toward a more efficient, technology-enabled building management business.
    • learnd SE holds a 49.5% interest in the learnd UK & Ireland Group; learnd SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker LRND, ISIN LU2358378979).
    • Management describes the result as an excellent start to FY2026, citing structural demand for smarter buildings and long-term value potential (press release dated 26 May 2026).


    learnd Registered (A)

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    -12,45 %
    -39,11 %
    -75,06 %
    ISIN:LU2358378979WKN:A3CS4Z
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    Learnd UK & Ireland Group Starts FY2026 with 63% EBITDA Growth learnd SE opens FY2026 with strong momentum: surging margins, sharply higher adjusted EBITDA and a clear path toward a lean, tech-driven building management platform.
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