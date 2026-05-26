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    China & Serbia Elevate Strategic Partnership to New Heights

    From steel mills to high-speed rails, China and Serbia are forging an “ironclad” partnership that blends diplomacy, trade, and shared global ambitions.

    China & Serbia Elevate Strategic Partnership to New Heights
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Beijing, calling to elevate the China–Serbia comprehensive strategic partnership and awarding Vucic the Friendship Medal of the PRC.
    • The century‑old Smederevo Steelworks was revitalized after a Chinese partnership in 2016 and is now one of the world’s largest iron and steel producers; steel replicas gifted by Xi symbolize deeper ties.
    • Bilateral relations are described as an “ironclad friendship”; Serbia’s President has attended many major events in China and bilateral trade reached $6.49 billion in 2025 (up 13% year‑on‑year).
    • Serbia, an early European partner in the Belt and Road Initiative, has advanced major China‑backed infrastructure projects—most notably the Chinese‑built Serbian section of the Budapest–Belgrade railway inaugurated in October 2025.
    • The China–Serbia Free Trade Agreement (effective July 1, 2024), visa exemptions and direct flights are expanding cooperation and boosting Serbian exports to China (e.g., wine, honey, beef, mutton).
    • The two countries issued a joint statement supporting China’s four global initiatives (GDI, GSI, GCI, GGI); Serbia joined the Groups of Friends for the GDI and GGI and pledged deeper cooperation on multilateralism, inclusive globalization, and a “shared future.”






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    China & Serbia Elevate Strategic Partnership to New Heights From steel mills to high-speed rails, China and Serbia are forging an “ironclad” partnership that blends diplomacy, trade, and shared global ambitions.
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