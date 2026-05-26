Almonty Industries, Lenovo Group & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Ballard Power Systems
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Sivers Semiconductors
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|NEL ASA
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|RENK Group
|💬
|📰
|IonQ
|💬
|📰
|Xiaomi
|💬
|📰
|Arafura Rare earths
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|22
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Borussia Dortmund
|21
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|TUI
|19
|💬
|📰
|Ballard Power Systems
|19
|💬
|📰
|Bitcoin
|16
|💬
|📰
|NVIDIA
|16
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Lenovo Group
|+18,30 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|BlackBerry
|+8,66 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|MiniMax Group
|+7,33 %
|📰
|🟥
|Fujikura
|-8,72 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Kioxia Holdings Corporation
|-9,84 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Co (H)
|-10,40 %
|📰
Sivers Semiconductors
Wochenperformance: +95,36 %
Wochenperformance: +95,36 %
Platz 1
NEL ASA
Wochenperformance: +18,73 %
Wochenperformance: +18,73 %
Platz 2
RENK Group
Wochenperformance: +15,35 %
Wochenperformance: +15,35 %
Platz 3
IonQ
Wochenperformance: +36,48 %
Wochenperformance: +36,48 %
Platz 4
Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: -1,94 %
Wochenperformance: -1,94 %
Platz 5
Arafura Rare earths
Wochenperformance: -15,12 %
Wochenperformance: -15,12 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +9,99 %
Wochenperformance: +9,99 %
Platz 7
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: +2,64 %
Wochenperformance: +2,64 %
Platz 8
TUI
Wochenperformance: +6,87 %
Wochenperformance: +6,87 %
Platz 9
Ballard Power Systems
Wochenperformance: +34,99 %
Wochenperformance: +34,99 %
Platz 10
Bitcoin
Wochenperformance: +0,02 %
Wochenperformance: +0,02 %
Platz 11
NVIDIA
Wochenperformance: -1,57 %
Wochenperformance: -1,57 %
Platz 12
Lenovo Group
Wochenperformance: +45,77 %
Wochenperformance: +45,77 %
Platz 13
BlackBerry
Wochenperformance: +36,89 %
Wochenperformance: +36,89 %
Platz 14
MiniMax Group
Wochenperformance: +11,55 %
Wochenperformance: +11,55 %
Platz 15
Fujikura
Wochenperformance: +1,25 %
Wochenperformance: +1,25 %
Platz 16
Kioxia Holdings Corporation
Wochenperformance: +25,26 %
Wochenperformance: +25,26 %
Platz 17
Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Co (H)
Wochenperformance: -10,40 %
Wochenperformance: -10,40 %
Platz 18
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