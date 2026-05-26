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    YOC AG Reports Q1 2026: 10% Revenue Growth to EUR 8M

    In Q1 2026, we delivered solid top-line growth, stronger margins and improved EBITDA, while VIS.X expansion continued to drive scale and support our path toward sustainable profitability.

    YOC AG Reports Q1 2026: 10% Revenue Growth to EUR 8M
    Foto: peopleimages - stock.adobe.com
    • Consolidated Q1 2026 revenue: EUR 8.0 million, up 10% year‑on‑year (Q1/2025: EUR 7.3m).
    • Domestic business flat; international revenue grew 22%, underscoring scalability and rising importance of international markets.
    • Gross profit margin 43.2% (better than recent 2025 quarters but below prior year), driven by efficiency measures and improved purchasing; further margin improvement expected.
    • EBITDA rose to EUR 0.2 million (Q1/2025: EUR 0.1m); consolidated net income was EUR -0.4 million, affected by scheduled depreciation despite operational profitability gains.
    • Ongoing expansion of the VIS.X programmatic platform supports scale effects, higher monetization and earnings stabilization.
    • Q1 2026 financial report published and an earnings call was held on 26 May 2026 at 10:00 CET for management presentation and Q&A.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at YOC is on 26.05.2026.

    The price of YOC at the time of the news was 6,8300EUR and was up +0,15 % compared with the previous day.


    YOC

    -4,41 %
    +8,36 %
    +8,70 %
    +0,29 %
    -52,86 %
    -43,55 %
    -26,70 %
    +142,13 %
    -64,01 %
    ISIN:DE0005932735WKN:593273
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    YOC AG Reports Q1 2026: 10% Revenue Growth to EUR 8M In Q1 2026, we delivered solid top-line growth, stronger margins and improved EBITDA, while VIS.X expansion continued to drive scale and support our path toward sustainable profitability.
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