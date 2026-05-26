innoscripta SE: Impressive First Quarter Sets Stage for Growth
Strong Q1 2026 results underscore the scalability of our model, fueled by Clusterix innovation, disciplined cost control, and a more attractive R&D tax framework.
Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
- Q1 2026 revenue: EUR 40.3 million (prior-year: EUR 25.6 million).
- Q1 2026 EBIT: EUR 27.3 million (prior-year: EUR 16.3 million); EBIT margin expanded to 67.7% (prior-year: 63.7%).
- Administrative and sales & marketing expenses grew more slowly than revenue, reflecting the scalability of the business model and disciplined cost management.
- Continued development of the Clusterix platform, active customer acquisition efforts, and gradual international expansion.
- Changes to the German R&D tax incentive: assessment base raised from EUR 10m to EUR 12m and a 20% flat-rate surcharge on eligible expenses; company expects this to strengthen program attractiveness.
- Management outlook: CFO Alexander Meyer says Q1 is in line with planning and provides a solid base for the year; focus remains on Clusterix development and disciplined growth in core markets.
The price of innoscripta at the time of the news was 79,20EUR and was up +2,66 % compared with the previous day.
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