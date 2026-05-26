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    innoscripta SE: Impressive First Quarter Sets Stage for Growth

    Strong Q1 2026 results underscore the scalability of our model, fueled by Clusterix innovation, disciplined cost control, and a more attractive R&D tax framework.

    innoscripta SE: Impressive First Quarter Sets Stage for Growth
    Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
    • Q1 2026 revenue: EUR 40.3 million (prior-year: EUR 25.6 million).
    • Q1 2026 EBIT: EUR 27.3 million (prior-year: EUR 16.3 million); EBIT margin expanded to 67.7% (prior-year: 63.7%).
    • Administrative and sales & marketing expenses grew more slowly than revenue, reflecting the scalability of the business model and disciplined cost management.
    • Continued development of the Clusterix platform, active customer acquisition efforts, and gradual international expansion.
    • Changes to the German R&D tax incentive: assessment base raised from EUR 10m to EUR 12m and a 20% flat-rate surcharge on eligible expenses; company expects this to strengthen program attractiveness.
    • Management outlook: CFO Alexander Meyer says Q1 is in line with planning and provides a solid base for the year; focus remains on Clusterix development and disciplined growth in core markets.

    The price of innoscripta at the time of the news was 79,20EUR and was up +2,66 % compared with the previous day.


    innoscripta

    +5,06 %
    +1,56 %
    +6,83 %
    +15,00 %
    -27,93 %
    -26,36 %
    ISIN:DE000A40QVM8WKN:A40QVM
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    innoscripta SE: Impressive First Quarter Sets Stage for Growth Strong Q1 2026 results underscore the scalability of our model, fueled by Clusterix innovation, disciplined cost control, and a more attractive R&D tax framework.
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