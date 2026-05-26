innoscripta SE: Impressive First Quarter Sets Stage for Growth

Q1 2026 revenue: EUR 40.3 million (prior-year: EUR 25.6 million).

Q1 2026 EBIT: EUR 27.3 million (prior-year: EUR 16.3 million); EBIT margin expanded to 67.7% (prior-year: 63.7%).

Administrative and sales & marketing expenses grew more slowly than revenue, reflecting the scalability of the business model and disciplined cost management.

Continued development of the Clusterix platform, active customer acquisition efforts, and gradual international expansion.

Changes to the German R&D tax incentive: assessment base raised from EUR 10m to EUR 12m and a 20% flat-rate surcharge on eligible expenses; company expects this to strengthen program attractiveness.

Management outlook: CFO Alexander Meyer says Q1 is in line with planning and provides a solid base for the year; focus remains on Clusterix development and disciplined growth in core markets.

The price of innoscripta at the time of the news was 79,20EUR and was up +2,66 % compared with the previous day.





