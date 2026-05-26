InTiCa Systems Q1 2026: Revenue Stabilizes, Margins Under Pressure

InQ1 2026, InTiCa Systems' revenue stabilized at EUR 17.6 million, showing slight growth in both segments.

The company's EBIT remained negative at EUR -0.7 million, with margins under pressure due to rising material costs, especially copper.

Material costs increased significantly to 62.5% of total output, primarily due to higher copper prices, while personnel expenses slightly decreased.

EBITDA declined to EUR 0.8 million, and net income was negative at EUR -1.1 million, impacting cash flow and liquidity management.

Order backlog remained stable at EUR 79.6 million, with a slight increase in the Industry & Infrastructure segment, despite ongoing market uncertainties.

The outlook for 2026 predicts sales between EUR 68-73 million and EBIT between EUR -1.5 to -2.5 million, contingent on macroeconomic stability and supply chain conditions.

The price of InTiCa Systems at the time of the news was 1,9175EUR and was down -1,67 % compared with the previous day.





