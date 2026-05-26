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    InTiCa Systems Q1 2026: Revenue Stabilizes, Margins Under Pressure

    In Q1 2026, InTiCa Systems faced rising material costs and pressure on margins, yet maintained stable revenues and order backlog amid a challenging market environment.

    InTiCa Systems Q1 2026: Revenue Stabilizes, Margins Under Pressure
    Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
    • InQ1 2026, InTiCa Systems' revenue stabilized at EUR 17.6 million, showing slight growth in both segments.
    • The company's EBIT remained negative at EUR -0.7 million, with margins under pressure due to rising material costs, especially copper.
    • Material costs increased significantly to 62.5% of total output, primarily due to higher copper prices, while personnel expenses slightly decreased.
    • EBITDA declined to EUR 0.8 million, and net income was negative at EUR -1.1 million, impacting cash flow and liquidity management.
    • Order backlog remained stable at EUR 79.6 million, with a slight increase in the Industry & Infrastructure segment, despite ongoing market uncertainties.
    • The outlook for 2026 predicts sales between EUR 68-73 million and EBIT between EUR -1.5 to -2.5 million, contingent on macroeconomic stability and supply chain conditions.

    The price of InTiCa Systems at the time of the news was 1,9175EUR and was down -1,67 % compared with the previous day.


    InTiCa Systems

    -0,78 %
    -3,62 %
    -2,10 %
    -12,03 %
    -17,11 %
    -73,36 %
    -91,75 %
    -57,61 %
    -68,14 %
    ISIN:DE0005874846WKN:587484
    InTiCa Systems direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





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    InTiCa Systems Q1 2026: Revenue Stabilizes, Margins Under Pressure In Q1 2026, InTiCa Systems faced rising material costs and pressure on margins, yet maintained stable revenues and order backlog amid a challenging market environment.
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