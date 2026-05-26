Verve Group Registered (A) Launches Retail Media: First Mobile-Retail Purchase Loop
In under a year, Verve Group reshaped retail media in Germany—building a vast, data-driven network that links mobile ads to real-world purchases and sets the stage for global expansion.
Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
- Verve Group launched Germany’s largest independent cross-retailer retail media network within ten months, reaching over 85% of households
- It established a validated closed-loop system connecting mobile advertising with retail purchases using POS data and proprietary technology
- The network includes 8,000 grocery and drugstore locations, 9,000 pharmacies, and 830 cinemas, generating over 60 million weekly contacts
- The approach demonstrated a 9% incremental increase in total store sales for participating brands through pilot projects
- Verve plans to expand its retail media activities internationally, starting with the US, based on the scalable technology developed in Germany
- The company will present its retail media strategy at the Capital Markets Day 2026 in New York on June 16, 2026
The price of Verve Group Registered (A) at the time of the news was 1,5990EUR and was up +2,43 % compared with the previous
day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,6090EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,63 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.856,10PKT (-0,18 %).
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+41,14 %
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