Deutsche Bank AGM 2026: Shareholders Demand EY Accountability
As Deutsche Bank moves to reappoint EY as auditor, a storm of shareholder anger over Wirecard, legal woes, and alleged stonewalling threatens to derail the plan.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- Deutsche Bank plans to reappoint EY as its auditor at the AGM on May 28, 2026, despite shareholder opposition.
- Shareholders criticize EY’s involvement in the Wirecard scandal and call for a counter-motion to prevent reappointment.
- EY is accused of refusing to clarify its role in the Wirecard scandal and of restructuring to limit creditors’ access to assets, which is viewed as unprofessional.
- Critics highlight EY’s failure to comply with court orders to settle with Wirecard victims and accuse the firm of shirking responsibility.
- Deutsche Bank faces legal issues, including investigations into money laundering and lawsuits related to past transactions, raising concerns about EY’s suitability as auditor.
- Shareholder advocates will submit a counter-motion at the AGM urging shareholders not to reappoint EY due to its ongoing refusal to cooperate in Wirecard investigations.
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