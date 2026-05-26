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    MEXC Moves 1,000 BTC to Reserves in March-April Security Report

    MEXC is reshaping exchange security and transparency, scaling a dual-asset Guardian Fund while intensifying its global fight against fraud and strengthening on-chain proof-of-reserves.

    MEXC Moves 1,000 BTC to Reserves in March-April Security Report
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • MEXC deployed 1,000 BTC to its institutional/treasury reserves and formalized a dual-asset "Guardian Fund" architecture: USDT for immediate operational liquidity and Bitcoin as a macroeconomic capital anchor.
    • The firm plans to scale the fund from $100 million to $500 million over the next two years; all institutional wallet addresses are public to enable real‑time, cryptographically verifiable proof-of-reserves.
    • In the March–April period MEXC intercepted and restricted 26,897 accounts tied to coordinated fraud—a rise of 18.9% versus the prior reporting cycle.
    • Threat intelligence mapped 6,903 malicious syndicates (up 33.6%), with the largest concentrations in the Commonwealth of Independent States (3,567 clusters) and Indonesia (1,524); all identified entities were banned.
    • MEXC processed 254 intelligence requests and 50 law-enforcement freeze mandates, freezing 17,084,031 USDT across 47 threat cases (23 involving direct law enforcement) and resolved 819 deposit errors, recovering 863,127 USDT.
    • MEXC will continue bimonthly security reports, on-chain verifiable reserves, standardized risk controls and cross-platform collaboration; the exchange serves 40M+ users across 170+ markets with 0-fee trading and 3,000+ digital assets.






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    MEXC Moves 1,000 BTC to Reserves in March-April Security Report MEXC is reshaping exchange security and transparency, scaling a dual-asset Guardian Fund while intensifying its global fight against fraud and strengthening on-chain proof-of-reserves.
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