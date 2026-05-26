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    2G Energy Secures Major North American Data Center Deal, 20% Growth Expected

    2G Energy’s latest mega-order for North American data centers reshapes its growth path, underpinning ambitious revenue targets and a sharp profitability rebound by 2027.

    2G Energy Secures Major North American Data Center Deal, 20% Growth Expected
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • 2G Energy AG's North American subsidiary received a major order to supply containerized power plants to data centers in North America starting in late 2026.
    • The order confirms the company's 2026 revenue forecast at the upper end of EUR 450-490 million, with potential revenues up to EUR 490 million.
    • The company expects a significant revenue growth of approximately 20% in 2027, with projected revenues between EUR 570-620 million.
    • Due to shifts in revenue mix and one-off expenses, the 2026 EBIT margin may not reach the upper guidance range of 9.5-10.5%, with 2025 EBIT margin expected to be at the lower end of 6.5-8.0%.
    • The company anticipates an improved profitability in 2027, with an EBIT margin exceeding 11%.
    • The major contract and market activities related to data centers are expected to influence revenue and margin development in the coming years.

    The next important date, Q1 Key Figures and Business Development, at 2G ENERGY is on 02.06.2026.

    The price of 2G ENERGY at the time of the news was 61,58EUR and was up +7,41 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 65,95EUR this corresponds to a plus of +7,11 % since publication.


    2G ENERGY

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    +34,27 %
    +75,46 %
    +111,32 %
    +161,99 %
    +191,54 %
    +1.360,79 %
    +2.904,97 %
    ISIN:DE000A0HL8N9WKN:A0HL8N
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    2G Energy Secures Major North American Data Center Deal, 20% Growth Expected 2G Energy’s latest mega-order for North American data centers reshapes its growth path, underpinning ambitious revenue targets and a sharp profitability rebound by 2027.
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