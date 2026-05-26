2G Energy Secures Major Data Center Order

2G Energy AG secured a large order in its Data Center segment, with an order volume in the low triple-digit megawatt range.

Deliveries for this order will begin in the second half of 2026 and will be spread over several years.

The company expects group revenues for 2026 to be at the upper end of the guidance, around EUR 490 million.

For 2027, 2G Energy forecasts a sales growth of approximately 20%, reaching EUR 570–620 million, with an EBIT margin above 11%.

The order is the largest in 2G’s history and involves containerized power plants with on-site commissioning for a North American customer.

The company is expanding production capacity at its Heek site to manage large orders efficiently and plans to continue negotiations for additional orders in the Data Center segment.

The next important date, Q1 Key Figures and Business Development, at 2G ENERGY is on 02.06.2026.

The price of 2G ENERGY at the time of the news was 63,53EUR and was up +10,82 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 66,75EUR this corresponds to a plus of +5,08 % since publication.





