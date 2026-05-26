DAX, Lem Holding & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: D-Wave Quantum Inc.
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Deep Sea Minerals
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Lenovo Group
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Spartan Metals
|💬
|📰
|D-Wave Quantum
|💬
|📰
|Plaid Technologies
|📰
|Enhanced Group Registered (A)
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|226
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|26
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|25
|💬
|📰
|Borussia Dortmund
|23
|💬
|📰
|Lang & Schwarz
|17
|💬
|📰
|TUI
|14
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Lem Holding
|+22,37 %
|📰
|🥈
|ASP Isotopes
|+22,07 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|2G ENERGY
|+21,87 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Hexagon Purus
|-9,81 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Rigetti Computing
|-16,96 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings
|-20,53 %
|💬
|📰
Deep Sea Minerals
Wochenperformance: +27,72 %
Wochenperformance: +27,72 %
Platz 1
Lenovo Group
Wochenperformance: +46,85 %
Wochenperformance: +46,85 %
Platz 2
Spartan Metals
Wochenperformance: +12,86 %
Wochenperformance: +12,86 %
Platz 3
D-Wave Quantum
Wochenperformance: +57,28 %
Wochenperformance: +57,28 %
Platz 4
Plaid Technologies
Wochenperformance: -35,41 %
Wochenperformance: -35,41 %
Platz 5
Enhanced Group Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -53,20 %
Wochenperformance: -53,20 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +4,57 %
Wochenperformance: +4,57 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +13,51 %
Wochenperformance: +13,51 %
Platz 8
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -3,19 %
Wochenperformance: -3,19 %
Platz 9
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: +2,64 %
Wochenperformance: +2,64 %
Platz 10
Lang & Schwarz
Wochenperformance: +4,24 %
Wochenperformance: +4,24 %
Platz 11
TUI
Wochenperformance: +6,87 %
Wochenperformance: +6,87 %
Platz 12
Lem Holding
Wochenperformance: +34,78 %
Wochenperformance: +34,78 %
Platz 13
ASP Isotopes
Wochenperformance: +32,24 %
Wochenperformance: +32,24 %
Platz 14
2G ENERGY
Wochenperformance: +25,78 %
Wochenperformance: +25,78 %
Platz 15
Hexagon Purus
Wochenperformance: +15,84 %
Wochenperformance: +15,84 %
Platz 16
Rigetti Computing
Wochenperformance: +63,70 %
Wochenperformance: +63,70 %
Platz 17
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings
Wochenperformance: -12,03 %
Wochenperformance: -12,03 %
Platz 18
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