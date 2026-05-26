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    H2APEX Group SCA Reports Q1 2026 Results and Confirms Forecast

    In the first quarter of 2026, the company accelerated its growth, expanding hydrogen activities, strengthening its order book and confirming its full-year outlook.

    H2APEX Group SCA Reports Q1 2026 Results and Confirms Forecast
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Revenue increased to EUR 3.5 million in Q1 2026, up from EUR 2.1 million in Q1 2025
    • Growth driven by new PMC service contract and hydrogen sales, with 17 tonnes of green hydrogen delivered in the first three months of 2026
    • Order book stood at EUR 23.7 million as of March 31, 2026, up from EUR 22.6 million at the end of 2025
    • The company confirms its revenue forecast for 2026 between EUR 14 million and EUR 16 million
    • EBITDA remained stable at EUR -7.1 million for Q1 2026, consistent with the previous year
    • The company continues to focus on developing its own hydrogen projects and expanding production capacities, contributing to Germany’s green hydrogen market and energy independence

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at H2APEX Group SCA is on 26.05.2026.

    The price of H2APEX Group SCA at the time of the news was 1,0175EUR and was down -2,58 % compared with the previous day.
    2 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,0050EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,23 % since publication.


    H2APEX Group SCA

    -0,50 %
    -7,76 %
    +15,56 %
    -21,71 %
    -54,91 %
    -85,67 %
    -79,80 %
    -65,10 %
    -89,42 %
    ISIN:LU0472835155WKN:A0YF5P
    H2APEX Group SCA direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





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    H2APEX Group SCA Reports Q1 2026 Results and Confirms Forecast In the first quarter of 2026, the company accelerated its growth, expanding hydrogen activities, strengthening its order book and confirming its full-year outlook.
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