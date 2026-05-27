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    Aroundtown Reports Strong Q1 2026 Results, Reinforced by Share Offer & Capital Recycling

    Aroundtown enters 2026 with resilient earnings, solid rental growth and disciplined capital recycling, while higher financing costs weigh on headline profit.

    Aroundtown Reports Strong Q1 2026 Results, Reinforced by Share Offer & Capital Recycling
    Foto: Aroundtown SA
    • Net rental income €297m in Q1 2026 (+1% YoY), driven by 3.0% like‑for‑like rental growth that offset net disposals.
    • Adjusted EBITDA €250m in Q1 2026, essentially stable year‑over‑year.
    • FFO I €70m (‑8% YoY) mainly due to higher finance expenses; FFO I per share stable at €0.07, supported by accretive share buybacks.
    • Profit for the period €119m (EPS €0.05) vs €319m prior year due to no property revaluation in Q1 2026; EPRA NTA €8.3bn (€8.0/share), +3% per share vs Dec 2025, aided by partial share buybacks.
    • Active capital recycling: year‑to‑date disposals ≈€300m (including ~€270m Penta hotel sale post‑period); proceeds redeployed into acquisitions (~€125m) and share buybacks (Q1 buybacks €150m; 93% of program completed as of 22 May at €2.55 average).
    • Increased GCP stake from 62.5% to 81.5% after a voluntary exchange offer, adding ~€35m annualized FFO I; Aroundtown raises absolute FY 2026 FFO I guidance to €275–305m while reiterating FFO I per‑share guidance of €0.24–0.27.

    The next important date, Interim report for the first quarter of 2026 (ENG) Alternative shorter: Interim Report — Q1 2026 (ENG), at Aroundtown is on 27.05.2026.

    The price of Aroundtown at the time of the news was 2,5860EUR and was up +0,15 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.826,77PKT (-0,27 %).


    Aroundtown

    +0,15 %
    +5,38 %
    +5,94 %
    -15,16 %
    -2,67 %
    +177,57 %
    -61,77 %
    -26,72 %
    ISIN:LU1673108939WKN:A2DW8Z
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    Aroundtown Reports Strong Q1 2026 Results, Reinforced by Share Offer & Capital Recycling Aroundtown enters 2026 with resilient earnings, solid rental growth and disciplined capital recycling, while higher financing costs weigh on headline profit.
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