Aroundtown Reports Strong Q1 2026 Results, Reinforced by Share Offer & Capital Recycling
Aroundtown enters 2026 with resilient earnings, solid rental growth and disciplined capital recycling, while higher financing costs weigh on headline profit.
Foto: Aroundtown SA
- Net rental income €297m in Q1 2026 (+1% YoY), driven by 3.0% like‑for‑like rental growth that offset net disposals.
- Adjusted EBITDA €250m in Q1 2026, essentially stable year‑over‑year.
- FFO I €70m (‑8% YoY) mainly due to higher finance expenses; FFO I per share stable at €0.07, supported by accretive share buybacks.
- Profit for the period €119m (EPS €0.05) vs €319m prior year due to no property revaluation in Q1 2026; EPRA NTA €8.3bn (€8.0/share), +3% per share vs Dec 2025, aided by partial share buybacks.
- Active capital recycling: year‑to‑date disposals ≈€300m (including ~€270m Penta hotel sale post‑period); proceeds redeployed into acquisitions (~€125m) and share buybacks (Q1 buybacks €150m; 93% of program completed as of 22 May at €2.55 average).
- Increased GCP stake from 62.5% to 81.5% after a voluntary exchange offer, adding ~€35m annualized FFO I; Aroundtown raises absolute FY 2026 FFO I guidance to €275–305m while reiterating FFO I per‑share guidance of €0.24–0.27.
The next important date, Interim report for the first quarter of 2026 (ENG) Alternative shorter: Interim Report — Q1 2026 (ENG), at Aroundtown is on 27.05.2026.
The price of Aroundtown at the time of the news was 2,5860EUR and was up +0,15 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.826,77PKT (-0,27 %).
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