Almonty Industries, Ideal Power & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Chen Jialiang - picture alliance/dpa/HPIC
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Lenovo Group
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Micron Technology
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Sierra Madre Gold and Silver
|💬
|📰
|Sivers Semiconductors
|💬
|📰
|Vault Strategic Mining
|💬
|📰
|Xiaomi
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|49
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|33
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|INTERSHOP Communications
|18
|💬
|📰
|BayWa
|15
|💬
|📰
|Xiaomi
|15
|💬
|📰
|Eutelsat Communications
|13
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Ideal Power
|+27,73 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Redwire
|+16,18 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Intuitive Machines Registered (A)
|+13,47 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|TAIYO YUDEN
|-10,00 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Astroscale Holdings
|-10,19 %
|📰
|🟥
|Zscaler
|-20,73 %
|💬
|📰
Lenovo Group
Wochenperformance: +49,79 %
Wochenperformance: +49,79 %
Platz 1
Micron Technology
Wochenperformance: +30,77 %
Wochenperformance: +30,77 %
Platz 2
Sierra Madre Gold and Silver
Wochenperformance: +18,99 %
Wochenperformance: +18,99 %
Platz 3
Sivers Semiconductors
Wochenperformance: +81,87 %
Wochenperformance: +81,87 %
Platz 4
Vault Strategic Mining
Wochenperformance: -30,13 %
Wochenperformance: -30,13 %
Platz 5
Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: -4,17 %
Wochenperformance: -4,17 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +13,72 %
Wochenperformance: +13,72 %
Platz 7
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -1,27 %
Wochenperformance: -1,27 %
Platz 8
INTERSHOP Communications
Wochenperformance: +4,74 %
Wochenperformance: +4,74 %
Platz 9
BayWa
Wochenperformance: +2,41 %
Wochenperformance: +2,41 %
Platz 10
Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: -4,17 %
Wochenperformance: -4,17 %
Platz 11
Eutelsat Communications
Wochenperformance: +45,34 %
Wochenperformance: +45,34 %
Platz 12
Ideal Power
Wochenperformance: +46,23 %
Wochenperformance: +46,23 %
Platz 13
Redwire
Wochenperformance: +93,50 %
Wochenperformance: +93,50 %
Platz 14
Intuitive Machines Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +28,09 %
Wochenperformance: +28,09 %
Platz 15
TAIYO YUDEN
Wochenperformance: +48,06 %
Wochenperformance: +48,06 %
Platz 16
Astroscale Holdings
Wochenperformance: +30,56 %
Wochenperformance: +30,56 %
Platz 17
Zscaler
Wochenperformance: -17,46 %
Wochenperformance: -17,46 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte